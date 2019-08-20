C Spire fellowship program at iconic Nokia Bell Labs enters third year

The C Spire-Nokia Bell Labs Fellowship Program, now in its third year, offers college students majoring in computer science and computer or electrical engineering the opportunity to conduct relevant industry research alongside some of the world's leading scientists, engineers and technologists.

Ole Miss seniors Bailee Bellevue and Jack McCall and Mississippi State senior John Grogan were the three student winners chosen from among a plethora of finalists that participated in the 2018-2019 program. Bellevue and Grogan were hired by C Spire following their graduation in May.

Bellevue, an RF design engineer, plans to focus on wireless access while Grogan, an information security analyst, plans to focus on security during their upcoming stint at Nokia Bell Labs in Murray Hill, New Jersey. They will be the third pair of C Spire employees to get a chance to work side-by-side with some of the world's leading researchers.

"These team members are some of our best and brightest and represent future leaders in our industry," said C Spire CTO Carla Lewis. "This experience allows them to hone their professional skills by working on real projects that will make a difference and have an impact on the way in which we serve and support our customers."

The Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company has long supported academic excellence in colleges and universities, but in recent years also has focused on working with educators, schools and community-based training programs to help students and learners transition into the workforce and turn their education and training into a professional career.

C Spire reinforced its commitment to innovation in 2017 by launching the C Spire Tech Movement initiative, which is dedicated to moving communities forward through technology with a focus on broadband access, workforce development and innovation.

Nokia Bell Labs and C Spire share a passion for technology innovation and agreed nearly three years ago to develop a fellowship program that is tailored to the specific needs of the future workforce in the southeastern U.S.

"It's a great way to get exposed to the future of technology, work with some of the most innovative technologists in the world and use these advanced technologies to better serve our customer's needs," Lewis said, adding that the prestigious fellowship program is seeking rising senior-year students and masters' candidates with at least a 3.0 grade point average and a demonstrated interest in the fields of communications and information technology.

