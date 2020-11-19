C Spire Fiber begins pre-orders for ultra-fast fiber internet in Oxford, Mississippi

The broadband division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, plans to start construction next month in up to three neighborhoods with plans to pass thousands of homes in the Lafayette County town soon. Service is planned for the first customers in early 2021.

C Spire Fiber also is actively soliciting interest from residents in other Oxford neighborhoods who want more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner and renter demand to drive adoption.

"We're excited about bringing high-capacity fiber broadband services that rely on a transformational and truly revolutionary technology infrastructure that will boost home and business values, broaden entertainment opportunities, help expand the local economy and improve the quality of life for Oxford residents," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Fiber.

Consumers will be able to place pre-orders for Gigabit fiber-based internet, Smart WiFi powered by Plume®, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service beginning today at www.cspire.com/oxford. Renters interested in ultra-fast internet access should encourage owners and property managers to send an email to [email protected] for more information.

With many individuals and families forced to shelter in their homes since mid-March due to the public health crisis, high-speed internet access has become a necessity for consumers who desire remote access, student distance learning, internet-based streaming TV home entertainment, telehealth and low-latency gaming, Phillips added.

"Fiber's symmetric speeds – for example up to 940 Megabits per second upstream and downstream – are particularly important for interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications beyond video streaming or surfing the web, which rely on fast download only speeds," Phillips said, noting that C Spire Fiber has 12 times faster uploads than Xfinity in Mississippi.

Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts. The C Spire division provides exact appointment times, world-class customer service and over 99.99 percent reliability.

C Spire Fiber has recently been rated as Mississippi's fastest internet service provider by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis. The rating, which is updated every three months, determined that C Spire Fiber delivered the fastest average internet download speeds in Mississippi over all other providers, including its two main competitors, AT&T and Comcast Xfinity during the third quarter of 2020 - 100 % faster than AT&T and 25 % faster than Xfinity.

"We're excited about C Spire Fiber coming to Oxford and the boost it will be to our local economy, business expansion and job creation," said Jon Maynard, president and CEO for the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation (EDF). "This type of technology infrastructure is what our community needs to grow and prosper."

For more information about C Spire's fiber broadband rollout in Oxford, go to www.cspire.com/oxford.

About C Spire Fiber

C Spire Fiber is a division of C Spire, a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

