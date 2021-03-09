C Spire Fiber expands availability of ultra-fast Gigabit internet on Mississippi Gulf Coast

The broadband division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, will start construction on the next-generation technology later this month in 11 fiberhoods with plans to pass thousands of homes in the Jackson County town over the next several months. Service is planned for the first customers this summer.

Ocean Springs, with a population of 17,872 residents, is the latest Gulf Coast city to get the ultra-fast broadband services from C Spire Fiber. The company already has rolled out service in Diamondhead, Gulfport and Biloxi and is expected to announce additional markets, including the Mobile, Alabama area, soon.

C Spire Fiber is actively soliciting residents who want more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner demand to drive adoption. Consumers can place pre-orders for Gigabit fiber-based internet, Smart WiFi powered by Plume®, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service at www.cspire.com/fiber.

"We're excited about bringing high-capacity fiber broadband services that rely on a transformational and truly revolutionary technology infrastructure that will boost home and business values, broaden entertainment opportunities, help expand the local economy and improve the quality of life for Ocean Springs residents," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Fiber.

With many individuals and families forced to shelter in their homes for nearly a year due to the public health crisis, high-speed internet access has become a necessity for consumers who desire remote work access, student distance learning, internet-based streaming TV home entertainment, telehealth services and low-latency gaming, Phillips added.

"Fiber's symmetric speeds – for example up to 940 Megabits per second upstream and downstream – are particularly important for interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications beyond video streaming or surfing the web, which rely on fast download only speeds," Phillips said, noting that C Spire Fiber has 12 times faster uploads than Xfinity in Mississippi.

Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts. The C Spire division provides exact appointment times, world-class 24/7/365 customer service and over 99.99 percent reliability.

C Spire is spending $1 billion over the next three years– the largest capital investment in company history - to accelerate the deployment of all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet and the next generation of 5G wireless technology in key parts of its service area. C Spire Fiber has recently been rated as Mississippi's fastest internet service provider by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing-analysis.

Local government and business leaders lauded C Spire's decision to invest in the future of Ocean Springs. "Good, reliable, high-quality and fast broadband internet is as important to quality of life, home values and new jobs as affordable and dependable electricity and potable water," said Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson. "We appreciate C Spire choosing our community for this game-changing investment."

"We're excited about any and all growth in technology that is coming to the Gulf Coast and the boost it will be to our local economy, business expansion and job creation," said Adele Lyons, CEO of the 920-member Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. "This type of technology infrastructure is what this community needs to grow and prosper. We appreciate C Spire making the investment and having the vision to move Mississippi and the Gulf Coast forward."

For more information about C Spire's fiber broadband rollout in Ocean Springs, go to www.cspire.com/oceansprings. To pre-order service, determine if a home is located in a planned construction area or learn more about C Spire Fiber and its products and services, go to www.cspire.com/fiber.

