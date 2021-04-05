C Spire introduces smart, secure software defined wide area network solution for business

C Spire Business, the business services division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, said SD-WAN solution helps firms better manage and experience fast, flexible and secure connectivity across diverse network environments.

"These solutions can help businesses enhance their cloud connectivity without sacrificing security" - Alan McIntosh

"SD-WAN platforms create hybrid networks that integrate broadband and other network services into the corporate WAN while maintaining the performance and security of real-time and sensitive applications," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business. "These solutions can help businesses enhance their cloud connectivity without sacrificing security."

McIntosh said SD-WAN with Application Aware Routing can measure and monitor the performance of multiple services in a hybrid network. The solution features application routing to offer more granular control of where and when an application uses a specific service, allowing better overall network performance.

Key benefits of SD-WAN include the following:

High-performance bandwidth for critical business applications

Deep application visibility that can extend into encrypted traffic

Intelligent application recognition to optimize paths, maximize

functionality and reduce complexity

Advanced WAN remediation for application resiliency and

improved user experience

Faster deployment with scalable zero-touch provisioning

McIntosh said the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN from C Spire Business enables better application experience, simplifies WAN operations and reduces costs by migrating from expensive multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) to broadband connectivity, while also integrating advanced security features.

Information technology is taking on increased importance in the three Southern states with net tech employment reaching over 368,000 workers in the three states last year, according to Cyberstates™, the definitive guide to national, state, and metropolitan area tech sector and tech workforce analytics published by CompTIA.

And world-wide IT spending is expected to jump 6.2 percent from 2020, reaching $3.9 trillion by the end of the year, according to research firm Gartner.

To learn more about the new SD-WAN solution, go to the C Spire Business website.

