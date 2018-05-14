C Spire offers Wireless Emergency Alerts on its mobile network

Wireless carriers voluntarily broadcast the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) over their networks in cooperation with state and federal authorities under the Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS) program, but only after extensive testing and certification by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The alerts played an important role in keeping Mississippi residents updated about weather threats during a rash of tornadoes, severe storms, snow and ice that swept through the state in recent months, injuring several persons and damaging hundreds of homes and businesses. Without the alerts, deaths may have resulted and damage totals would have been much higher, according to emergency response officials.

C Spire received final FEMA approval in 2014 to begin broadcasting the text-like, 90 character messages designed to warn consumers about severe weather threats, missing persons or Presidential alerts during national emergencies. Customers can opt out of weather and missing person alerts by adjusting their device notification settings, but Presidential alerts are mandatory.

"Alerts received at the right time can help keep you safe during an emergency like a hurricane," said Keith Paglusch, chief network officer for C Spire. "With WEA, warnings are sent to your phone when you're in harm's way without the need to download an app or subscribe to a service. We know that these messages delivered over our network help save lives."

C Spire currently offers 58 WEA-capable devices, which are identified with a special logo both in stores and online. All smartphones manufactured and introduced after 2012 are WEA-capable. The C Spire certified device list includes:

Apple: iPhone X, 8 Plus, 8, 7, 7Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6Plus, iPhone SE, 5s, 5c, 5 and 4s

Samsung: Chrono2, GS 4, GS 5, GS 6, GS 6 Edge, GS 6 Edge+, GS 7, GS 7 Edge, GS 8, GS 8+, GS9, GS9+, Note 5, Note 8, J3 and Grand Prime

Motorola: Defy XT, Moto G, Moto X, Moto X + 1, Moto E, Moto E4 and Moto G4 Play

HTC: One M7, One M9, Desire 626

LG: G3, G4, G5, G6, V30, Flex II, K8, K8+, Power X, LG F7, LG Fluid and LG Fluid II

Blackberry: 9930 and 9350

Kyocera: Dura XA

Unimax: U680

Sonim: Endura 4400

Paglusch said the WEA messages feature a special tone and vibration that is repeated twice so users can easily identify these types of emergency alerts. In many smartphone models, there is an audible warning.

Alerts are targeted to impacted geographic areas, some smaller than counties, where threats occur and Paglusch said customers will receive the message if they travel into an area where an alert has been issued or if they are already within the area using a WEA-capable device.

The alerts are required under the Warning, Alert and Response Network (WARN) Act, a 2006 law that established a voluntary, national emergency alert system called for by President Bush in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 al-Qaeda terrorist attacks on the U.S. that killed 3,000 people, damaged the Pentagon and destroyed the World Trade Center in New York City.

For more information about Wireless Emergency Alerts and CMAS on the C Spire network, go to www.cspire.com/cmas.

