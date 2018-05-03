C Spire puts information security on center stage during technology conference

The half-day information security summit for businesses is scheduled on Tuesday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Convention Complex, 105 E. Pascagoula Street, in downtown Jackson as part of a larger day-long technology conference that will feature nationally acclaimed speakers, cutting-edge demonstrations and informative workshops on some of the latest innovations, trends and applications driving the 21st century digital economy.

Thought leaders and industry experts from C Spire, Apple, Cisco, Hitachi Vantara, Horne Cyber, RSA and Dell Technologies will participate in a series of talks and breakout sessions about the latest network and security trends and threats in the information technology world.

"With the growing importance of network management and cybersecurity, this summit will help businesses of all sizes and stripes get the answers they need," said Scott Waller, president and CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council.

The InfoSec Summit will include breakout sessions led Dr. Wesley McGrew, director of Cyber Operations for Horne Cyber, John Wilson, director of Business Development for Hitachi Vantara and Patrick McKinnis, systems engineer for Cisco on topics ranging from iOS mobile security, smart spaces and video intelligence, network security and advanced persistent threat groups. Peter Beardmore, director of Business-Driven Security Solutions for RSA, will be the featured luncheon keynote speaker.

The afternoon session, which begins at 12:30 p.m., will feature a trio of renowned speakers at the forefront of technology and culture, including Randi Zuckerberg, founder of Zuckerberg Media and in association with Sue's Tech Kitchen, Sarah Bond, general manager of business development for Microsoft and Richard Green, director of ventures and business development for the Intel Sports Group.

"As the region's technology leader, we want individuals to step out of their comfort zone and experience for one day a technology-filled future that C Spire and its partners are helping bring to life right here in our state," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. "It's a future you've got to see to believe."

An interactive technology expo aimed at consumers and high school students also is scheduled at various times in the day starting at 9 a.m. and featuring 3D food printing from Sue's Tech Kitchen, virtual reality technologies from Exit Reality, Intel and Lobaki, a connected car demonstration from Nokia and much more.

"Technology is transforming the way we live, work and play as we hover at the dawn of the age of the Internet of Things," said Tony Jeff, president and CEO of Innovate Mississippi. "We're excited that C Spire is giving consumers and students an opportunity to get up close and personal with applications like robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality."

MVMT 2018 is part of a broader C Spire Tech Movement initiative designed to leverage the company's technology leadership and investments to help transform its service areas. Other elements of the program include creation of a state-of-the-art digital customer care platform for customers and team members, massive deployment of broadband internet for homes and businesses and other leadership initiatives to drive innovation and development of a 21st century technology workforce.

For more details on the conference, visit cspire.com/mvmt.

