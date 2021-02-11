C Spire receives 2020 Tech Culture Award from TMCnet

"Our culture supports innovation, internal growth and the ability to work with diverse teams on new ideas" - Barb Miller

C Spire was one of nine firms recognized by TMCnet.

Recent industry studies show that many factors drive higher employee engagement and attract top talent. Firms like C Spire with diversified teams that provide a healthy work environment where workers are encouraged to innovate and rewarded for their contributions are increasingly successful in a competitive marketplace, TMCnet editors said.

"Attracting and retaining the best talent means offering a strong compensation and benefits package, a positive, performance-driven work environment where wins are celebrated and opportunities for growth, learning and development," said Barb Miller, senior vice president of Human Relations for C Spire, which employs 1,800-plus workers in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

Miller said the award recognizes that C Spire is committed to helping employees excel, including the opportunity to work on innovative projects and next-generation technologies in small, diverse teams, which provide team members with a chance to expand their knowledge, skills, abilities and experiences, leading to innovative projects and better products and services.

"Our culture supports innovation, internal growth and the ability to work with diverse teams on new ideas using cutting-edge technologies that serve our customers and improve the quality of life for everyone in our service areas. In addition, we give back to the communities we serve through our Tech Movement initiative and we encourage team member involvement," she added.

TMCnet surveyed and selected companies who seek the "best and brightest tech talent and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. "C Spire is committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and dedication to company growth and success. For that, we applaud and recognize them."

To learn about job and career opportunities with C Spire, go to www.cspire.com/careers. The complete list of Tech Culture Award winners for 2020 are now posted on the Tech Culture blog on TMCnet. Winners also will be featured on TMCnet.

