C Spire receives People's Choice award as best internet service provider in Mississippi

C Spire was highlighted in a special "People's Choice Awards" supplement published in the Oct. 27 edition of the newspaper. The award, now in its fifth year, honors companies chosen by readers as the best in this particular category. C Spire was selected as the best ISP over two other finalists, AT&T and Comcast Xfinity.

"We're pleased and honored to receive this recognition from consumers and businesses who are readers of the state's largest newspaper," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. "This award belongs to our C Spire Home team members who work tirelessly every day to deliver on our promise to be customer inspired."

The telecom and high-tech firm has been on a mission to expand broadband availability and boost average mobile and fixed broadband speeds in Mississippi. In 2013, the company became the fastest ISP and more than quadrupled speeds in the state following its ground-breaking Fiber-to-the-Home Gigabit broadband initiative.

Boosting broadband availability is part of the larger C Spire Tech Movement designed to build a better future for Mississippi through technology and education. Improvements in broadband access for consumers and businesses, including rural areas, is a key element of the Tech Movement.

Earlier this year, C Spire formed the Rural Broadband Consortium comprised of Airspan Networks, C Spire, Microsoft, Nokia and Siklu. The group is currently testing and deploying a variety of broadband technologies and new business models for use by regional fixed and wireless internet service providers, utilities and others to help improve broadband connectivity and adoption in rural areas across the nation.

To learn more about the C Spire Rural Broadband Consortium, go to go to www.cspire.com/rural-broadband-consortium. To learn more or get involved with the C Spire Tech Movement, go to www.cpire.com/techmvmt.

About C Spire

C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

