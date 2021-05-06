C Spire rolls out $50 a month off for a limited time on select mobile plans

"We're ready to help (them) reconnect with friends and family and get back to some sense of normalcy" - Brian Caraway

The program, which will open for enrollment on May 12, provides discounts of up to $50 a month for wireless service and is limited to one line of service for each eligible C Spire current or new customer.

"We know that many of our customers are still facing financial challenges due to business and work disruptions," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire Wireless. "We're ready to help them take advantage of this program to reconnect with friends and family and get back to some sense of normalcy."

Under the program, customers who are on Lifeline, including those on Medicaid or who receive SNAP benefits, families with children receiving free or reduced school meals, Pell Grant recipients and those who have either lost their job or seen their income substantially reduced in the last year are eligible to receive the discount.

"Participating in the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit program is just one more way we are helping customers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic stay connected to their loved ones, work and school during these difficult times," Caraway said. "Many individuals and their families in the communities we service are facing daunting financial challenges right now – so we're proud to partner with the FCC to keep them connected to what matters most."

To determine eligibility and enroll in the program, visit the FCC website at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit. To learn more about the program and C Spire's participation, go to https://www.cspire.com/web/wireless/emergency-broadband-benefit-program.

