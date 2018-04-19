C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network

Customers can purchase the latest iPad at any C Spire retail store, online at www.cpsire.com and via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4.

"We're thrilled to launch the latest iPad on the number one network for signal quality, value and customer service," said Suzy Hays, senior vice president of Consumer Markets for C Spire. "This is the best device yet for entertainment, social connections and for business productivity on the industry's only customer-inspired network."

iPad's beautiful 9.7-inch Retina display delivers gorgeous detail and vivid colors and features a higher-resolution touch sensor, which enables Apple Pencil support. Available for purchase separately, Apple Pencil delivers a remarkably fluid and natural drawing experience. Advanced sensors measure both pressure and tilt, and provide pixel-perfect accuracy and low latency. iPad's palm rejection technology even makes it possible to rest your hand on the screen while you use Apple Pencil.

The new iPad features the Apple-designed A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture, delivering 40 percent faster CPU and 50 percent faster graphics performance* for seamless multi-tasking and graphics-intensive apps. The front-and back-facing cameras offer exceptional low-light performance and HD video recording for document scanning, movie-making and FaceTime calls with friends, family and colleagues.

The new iPad is a stunning, large viewfinder for immersive AR experiences. Its Retina display, powerful chip, enhanced cameras and advanced sensors, including a gyroscope and accelerometer for accurate motion tracking, are designed to support the next generation of AR apps.

The new 9.7-inch iPad features ultrafast wireless that can deliver two times faster cellular data connections**, so it is even easier to stay connected anywhere.

For more details and pricing information** on C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com and click on the wireless tab. For more information on the iPad, go to www.apple.com/ipad.

* When compared to the previous 9.7-inch iPad.

** After 25GB of data usage, C Spire may slow data speeds to protect its network and other users' experience. That amount is roughly enough data for any of the following: 1,250 hours of browsing, 6,000 music tracks, 160 hours of streaming music, 80 hours of Skype, 200 app downloads, 25 standard definition movie downloads and 10,000 emails.

