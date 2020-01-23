C Spire rolls out real 5G speeds in 31 Mississippi counties

C Spire, a Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology services company, operates the nation's largest privately-owned mobile services firm and the sixth largest in the U.S. industry. The comprehensive program is part of the firm's broader efforts to bring consumers and businesses real 5G speeds now rather than several years in the future.

"We're delivering real 5G speeds, better service and an improved customer experience today through widespread use – almost 10,000 route miles - of some of the world's most advanced technology – fiber optic infrastructure," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless division.

Caraway said the latest efforts involve C Spire's deployment of additional high-frequency Band 41 spectrum, which supports the higher mobile broadband speeds, at 172 cell sites strategically located in 40 cities and 31 counties in the Magnolia state.

The initial phase, completed in 2019, also will usher in Voice over LTE or high-definition mobile voice service with simultaneous voice and data and pave the way for other improvements, including carrier aggregation. C Spire is continuing to boost speeds at more cell sites in 2020.

Caraway said the Band 41 roll out comes on the heels of a 10-month project last year to deploy more spectrum and add capacity to nearly one of every five cell sites in the C Spire network, targeting 252 cell sites in 41 counties for the enhancements and improving capacity and speed for thousands of customers.

The company also installed new base stations and software at its 1,200-plus cell sites last year, resulting in a 20 percent average speed boost across the network.

Cell sites that received the Band 41 spectrum upgrade and now offer 5G speeds include:

The Delta (ten counties and 29 sites)

East Central Mississippi (two sites in Meridian )

(two sites in ) Central Mississippi (four counties and 56 sites)

(four counties and 56 sites) Gulf Coast (two counties and 19 sites)

The Pine Belt (four counties and 18 sites)

Southwest Mississippi (two counties and 8 sites)

(two counties and 8 sites) North Mississippi /Golden Triangle (six counties and 30 sites)

To learn more about the C Spire network enhancements, visit www.cspire.com/5Gspeeds.

