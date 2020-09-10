C Spire shifts implementation of new state technology contract into high gear

C Spire has finalized an eight-year contract with the state for voice and data services, wholesale internet access, hosted Voice over Internet Protocol, long distance services and upgrade and expansion of the state's college and university research network.

The state expects to save $32.8 million over the life of the contract while taking advantage of C Spire's network of fiber optic technology and advanced IP-based services that will keep Mississippi on the forefront of future innovation with access to the fastest internet speeds – up to 100 Gbps.

In 2018, C Spire completed a major technology upgrade for the Mississippi Optical Network (MissiON) – the state's science and technology research and development arm - tripling capacity, cutting overall costs and expanding the size of the consortium of university and government entities.

To learn more about the broader state technology contract and C Spire's efforts to improve the Mississippi Optical Network, visit https://www.cspire.com/cms/business/industries/public-sector/.

