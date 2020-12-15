C Spire to announce major telecommunications acquisition today

"Throughout its 32-year history, C Spire has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions" - CEO Hu Meena

Customers of the firm being acquired will continue to experience the dependable, local service provided by employees backed by the resources and expertise of C Spire.

News media outlets who wish to participate in the online virtual press briefing will need to register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2543488565016424716

WHEN: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. central time



WHERE: GoToWebinar

WHO: - Hu Meena, President and CEO, C Spire

- Senior executive, leading telecommunications provider

- Lee Lawson, President and CEO, Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance

- Ben Moncrief, Senior Vice President – Strategic Relations and Managing Director-Alabama, C Spire



VISUALS: - Logos of both companies

- Remarks by leaders of both firms on customer benefits from the acquisition

- Examples of growth opportunities and new services as a result of the acquisition

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

