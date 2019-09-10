C Spire to offer iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max beginning September 20
Telecom firm's wireless unit also will offer new Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh generation,10.2-inch iPad
Sep 10, 2019, 21:29 ET
RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire announced today that it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. C Spire will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and a new seventh-generation iPad.
Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max beginning Friday, September 13 at 7 a.m. CT on www.cspire.com/iphone or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels on Friday, September 20 at 8 a.m. CT.
The Apple Watch Series 5 will be available for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels beginning on Friday, September 20 at 8 a.m. CT. The new iPad (10.2 inch) will be available on Monday, September 30.
About C Spire
C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.
SOURCE C Spire
Share this article