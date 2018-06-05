C Spire TV to be featured in July issue of cable and broadband industry's top magazine

"C Spire TV represents the best of both worlds – the convenience, simplicity and flexibility of streaming TV along with robust software platforms and our cutting-edge apps and superior service – all with no set top boxes and related fees," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home Services. "C Spire TV truly is TV reimagined."

Cablefax's awards program recognizes the industry's most outstanding practices and products powering television technology and digital communications. C Spire TV will be recognized along with other independent operators who introduced leading cloud, smart TV, home automation, IoT, OTT, WiFi and TV Everywhere solutions.

"C Spire's app-based digital streaming TV service offers intriguing new options for programmers, operators and industry partners," said Cablefax Publisher Michael Grebb. "Our judges were impressed with the innovative approach that C Spire took in helping consumers get more out of their viewing experience."

Phillips said C Spire TV delivers advanced cable TV features that consumers love in convenient and simple apps that are designed to run on popular streaming devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku TV soon.

The service, which was introduced in July 2017, eliminates the need for consumers to outfit every TV in their home with a set top box, freeing them from several hundred dollars a year in rental fees. And because it's app-based, C Spire TV allows customers to watch their favorite content on virtually any screen in the home.

The app-based flexibility is designed to support the different ways – smart TVs, laptops, tablets or smartphones – video is consumed today, Phillips said, noting that research by S&P Global Market Intelligence's Kagan unit estimates that 44 million consumers will have non-traditional TV services by 2021, roughly one third of all U.S. TV households.

Phillips said C Spire TV, despite its design similarities, is not an Over-The-Top offering popularized by cord-cutters. Instead, the service is a fully managed IP television service providing C Spire internet subscribers with a no-compromises experience, including a familiar electronic programming guide, access to live, local, on-demand and Cloud DVR recordings all brought together with a personalization engine. "With our service, you get the best of both worlds," he added.

