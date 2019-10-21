C Spire, University of Mississippi Medical Center work to tackle major challenge

Telecom representatives and health care industry officials will discuss a new program developed by C Spire and the Center for Telehealth at the University of Mississippi Medical Center that promises to use the latest smartphone technology to help consumers get more convenient and timely access for treatment of minor medical ailments.

More details will be provided during the announcement, which is expected to help the Magnolia state improve its poor performance in key health nationwide health indicators, including ranking No. 47 in comparison to other states for total number of doctors, No.50 in access to clinical care and No. 47 in preventable hospitalizations.

Technology innovation in healthcare is a key part of the C Spire Tech Movement, which is also designed to help move the region forward through improvements in broadband access and workforce development. For more information about the C Spire Tech Movement, visit www.cspire.com/techmvmt.

WHEN: Monday, October 21, 2019

1:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: C Spire headquarters

(1st floor conference center)

1018 Highland Colony Parkway

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157



WHO:

Hu Meena , Chairman and CEO, C Spire

, Chairman and CEO, C Spire Kevin Cook , CEO, University of Mississippi Medical Center Health System

, CEO, Health System Ryan Kelly , Executive Director, Mississippi Telehealth Association

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

