C Spire's wireless communications unit voted No.1 in Clarksdale

C Spire was recognized along with other winners in a special edition of the newspaper published today following a month-long readers choice contest in parts of February and March. C Spire's wireless unit, which is the nation's largest privately owned mobile communications provider, was named the best in class over two other finalists, Cricket Wireless and AT&T.

"We're pleased and honored to receive this recognition from the readers of one of the Mississippi Delta's most important communities," said C Spire President Stephen Bye. "This award belongs to our C Spire team members who work tirelessly every day to deliver on our promise to be customer inspired."

Thousands of votes were cast during the special Readers' Choice Awards contest in 101 different categories ranging from construction, manufacturing, education and financial services to retail, health, legal and hospitality services, telecommunications, mobile services and information technology.

C Spire, a diversified telecom and technology services company, provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

