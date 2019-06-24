C Squared Advisors To Donate Over $100,000 As Part Of New Charitable Initiative

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new charitable initiative, C Squared Gives Back, investment banking firm C Squared Advisors announced an inaugural donation of over $100,000 to benefit over 15 charities nationwide. The program was established in 2019 to give C Squared and its clients a way to give back to both the franchising industry and organizations in the communities where they work and live.

C Squared is allocating a substantial portion of all transaction success fees toward charitable organizations, with the company's clients directing half of the donated funds to a charity of their choice while the principals at C Squared direct the remaining funds.

"We all felt this was a small way we could give back, while the shared approach ensures that the donations are allocated to causes that are important to both C Squared and our clients," said Carty Davis, partner of C Squared. "We at C Squared collectively appreciate how important — and rewarding — giving back can be. Hopefully, many people and organizations will benefit from this program, and we are proud to be a part of something special like this. We look forward to growing this program with the support of our clients for many years to come."

Among the more than 15 charities that received a donation are:

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption ( Columbus, OH )

) International Franchise Association (IFA) Foundation ( Washington, D.C. )

) Norwich Family YMCA ( Norwich, NY )

) Arts Council of Moore County ( Southern Pines, NC )

of ( ) Trinity Oaks ( San Antonio, TX )

( ) Memphis Union Mission ( Memphis, TN )

) College of the Holy Cross – Lance "Duke" Brady Memorial Fund ( Worcester, MA )

– Lance "Duke" Brady Memorial Fund ( ) Boy's and Girl's Club of the Sandhills

"I'm very impressed with how C Squared approached their desire to give back, but not at all surprised that they went a step above to create a program that would allow the company and its clients to contribute to charitable organizations," said Quint Graham, President of Charlotte-based Carolina Restaurant Group, Inc., a Wendy's franchisee with over 100 locations. "I admire the character of each member of the C Squared team and how they lead the organization. It's a wonderful thing to allow us to have a positive impact on a charity through the work that they do. It's a win-win for everyone."

Each of C Squared's principals — Carty Davis, Dan Connelly, Pat McCauley, and Brent Elsass — have the opportunity to designate donations to charities and organizations that are close to their hearts.

"One of the primary reasons Pat, Brent. and I all joined C Squared was the charitable mindset," Connelly said. "It's been so rewarding being in a position to make a difference, even in a small way, for things we care about."

About C Squared Advisors

C Squared Advisors is an industry focused independent investment bank that provides financial and transaction advisory services to multi-unit owners in the restaurant and franchise industries. C Squared Advisors manages sell-side, buy-side, refranchising and recapitalization transactions by presenting comprehensive solutions and flexible alternatives while maximizing value for its clients. For more information about C Squared Advisors, please visit our website at www.c2advisorygroup.com or contact a member of our team.

