C Squared Social Celebrates 13 Years

News provided by

C Squared Social

02 Feb, 2024, 08:42 ET

C Squared Social Marks 13th Anniversary of Agency Founding

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C Squared Social is proud to commemorate 13 years of innovation, creativity, and success. Founded on February 2, 2011, by brothers Cassidy and Caleb Crail, C Squared Social now hosts offices in Carlsbad, CA and Meridian, ID.

Continue Reading
Caleb and Cassidy Crail
Caleb and Cassidy Crail

"Time really does fly. It's hard to believe we established C Squared 13 years ago and it's grown into such a successful enterprise. We started with only offering paid ads and now we have a professional photography studio in our Carlsbad office," said Co-Founder Caleb Crail. "Franchise development was our bread and butter in the early days. Now we serve just about every vertical with a wide range of product offerings that really excite us. We've completely transformed the client experience and our place in the marketing world," shared Co-Founder Cassidy Crail.

Over the last 13 years, C Squared Social has grown from a small yet motivated team to more than 50 employees across two offices.

C Squared underwent a complete company rebrand in December 2023, launching refreshed ads on all platforms, content, and website design. The evolution of branding is reflective of C Squared Social's dedication to modern marketing strategies.

"To us, this is just the beginning. We've achieved tremendous goals in 13 years and we can't wait to see where we're at in the next 13 and beyond," said Caleb Crail.

To learn more about C Squared Social, click here www.csquaredsocial.com.

About C Squared Social
Established in 2011, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a tech-forward agency with over 50 employees and offices in Boise and San Diego.

Media Contact:
C Squared Social
Tina Frost
Director of Internal Development
[email protected]
858-879-9248

SOURCE C Squared Social

Also from this source

C Squared Social Launches Company Rebrand

C Squared Social Launches Company Rebrand

C Squared Social is excited to announce a significant milestone in the company's growth. On December 4, 2023, C Squared Social debuted a new logo,...
C Squared Social Expands Product Offerings

C Squared Social Expands Product Offerings

C Squared Social is proud to announce the release of Launch Pad, a marketing solution tailored for small businesses and emerging brands. In tandem...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.