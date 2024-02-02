C Squared Social Celebrates 13 Years

C Squared Social Marks 13th Anniversary of Agency Founding

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C Squared Social is proud to commemorate 13 years of innovation, creativity, and success. Founded on February 2, 2011, by brothers Cassidy and Caleb Crail, C Squared Social now hosts offices in Carlsbad, CA and Meridian, ID.

Caleb and Cassidy Crail

"Time really does fly. It's hard to believe we established C Squared 13 years ago and it's grown into such a successful enterprise. We started with only offering paid ads and now we have a professional photography studio in our Carlsbad office," said Co-Founder Caleb Crail. "Franchise development was our bread and butter in the early days. Now we serve just about every vertical with a wide range of product offerings that really excite us. We've completely transformed the client experience and our place in the marketing world," shared Co-Founder Cassidy Crail.

Over the last 13 years, C Squared Social has grown from a small yet motivated team to more than 50 employees across two offices.

C Squared underwent a complete company rebrand in December 2023, launching refreshed ads on all platforms, content, and website design. The evolution of branding is reflective of C Squared Social's dedication to modern marketing strategies.

"To us, this is just the beginning. We've achieved tremendous goals in 13 years and we can't wait to see where we're at in the next 13 and beyond," said Caleb Crail.

To learn more about C Squared Social, click here www.csquaredsocial.com .

About C Squared Social

Established in 2011, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a tech-forward agency with over 50 employees and offices in Boise and San Diego.

Media Contact:

C Squared Social

Tina Frost

Director of Internal Development

[email protected]

858-879-9248

SOURCE C Squared Social