C Squared Social Expands Product Offerings

C Squared Social Unveils New Product Tailored for Small Businesses

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C Squared Social is proud to announce the release of Launch Pad, a marketing solution tailored for small businesses and emerging brands. In tandem with C Squared's signature Blueprint, Launch Pad helps small businesses with limited financial resources begin their marketing efforts without sacrificing the full support of a marketing agency.

Caleb and Cassidy Crail co-founders of C Squared Social

"Blueprint has been a huge success, and we've helped hundreds of clients establish themselves as industry leaders. Reimagining their branding uncovers so many possibilities for their marketing efforts," said Co-Founder Caleb Crail. "Launch Pad is now an additional product option that's specifically tailored for the small businesses who need a budget-conscious solution without sacrificing professional support. We looked at the pain points small businesses face, and Launch Pad addresses those without the price tag," said Co-Founder Cassidy Crail.

C Squared began offering full branding services in 2022, including Blueprint. Blueprint showcases refreshed branding and ready-to-launch ad, content, email, and web deliverables without a long-term commitment.

Launch Pad was unveiled in September 2023 with flexible price options and short-term commitments — support and creative assets are included.

"We're looking forward to seeing the progression of companies that start out with Launch Pad. It's a cost-effective, comprehensive tool that's designed to help companies scale with an established digital presence. We're making agency expertise more accessible than ever," said Caleb Crail.

To learn more about C Squared, click here www.csquaredsocial.com .

About C Squared Social

Established in 2012, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a tech-forward agency with over 60 employees and offices in Boise and San Diego.

