C Squared Social Expands Product Offerings
02 Nov, 2023, 08:39 ET
C Squared Social Unveils New Product Tailored for Small Businesses
BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C Squared Social is proud to announce the release of Launch Pad, a marketing solution tailored for small businesses and emerging brands. In tandem with C Squared's signature Blueprint, Launch Pad helps small businesses with limited financial resources begin their marketing efforts without sacrificing the full support of a marketing agency.
"Blueprint has been a huge success, and we've helped hundreds of clients establish themselves as industry leaders. Reimagining their branding uncovers so many possibilities for their marketing efforts," said Co-Founder Caleb Crail. "Launch Pad is now an additional product option that's specifically tailored for the small businesses who need a budget-conscious solution without sacrificing professional support. We looked at the pain points small businesses face, and Launch Pad addresses those without the price tag," said Co-Founder Cassidy Crail.
C Squared began offering full branding services in 2022, including Blueprint. Blueprint showcases refreshed branding and ready-to-launch ad, content, email, and web deliverables without a long-term commitment.
Launch Pad was unveiled in September 2023 with flexible price options and short-term commitments — support and creative assets are included.
"We're looking forward to seeing the progression of companies that start out with Launch Pad. It's a cost-effective, comprehensive tool that's designed to help companies scale with an established digital presence. We're making agency expertise more accessible than ever," said Caleb Crail.
To learn more about C Squared, click here www.csquaredsocial.com.
About C Squared Social
Established in 2012, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a tech-forward agency with over 60 employees and offices in Boise and San Diego.
Media Contact:
C Squared Social
Tina Frost
Director of Internal Development
[email protected]
858-879-9248
SOURCE C Squared Social
Share this article