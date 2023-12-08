C Squared Social Launches Company Rebrand

C Squared Social

08 Dec, 2023, 08:41 ET

C Squared Social Unveils a Full Contemporary Rebrand of All Platforms

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C Squared Social is excited to announce a significant milestone in the company's growth. On December 4, 2023, C Squared Social debuted a new logo, colors, typeface, and voice to reimagine the company's place in the digital marketing industry.

"This rebrand is a defining point in C Squared history. We've been in the process of elevating and establishing our brand for a while, and showing the world our evolution is extremely rewarding and exciting," said Co-Founder Cassidy Crail. "We're in a position to show off the future of C Squared, as well as the talent of our team. 'Marketing reimagined' is our slogan, and we feel that this rebrand is a perfect example of that for us," reported Co-Founder Caleb Crail.

Cassidy and Caleb Crail founded C Squared Social in 2012. With offices in both Meridian, ID and Carlsbad, CA, the company employs over 60 people.

In 2022, C Squared Social began offering full branding services for clients, including logo development. This rebrand will apply to all company platforms, including Instagram, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, Threads, and the website.

"Rebranding and establishing branding from the ground up for clients has been an absolute thrill. We knew it was time for a new look and this new branding represents where we're at in our company journey," said Caleb Crail.

To learn more about C Squared Social, click here www.csquaredsocial.com.

About C Squared Social
Established in 2012, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a tech-forward agency with over 60 employees and offices in Boise and San Diego.

Media Contact:
Tina Frost
Director of Internal Development
[email protected]
858-879-9248

