C Squared Social Ranks #2330 on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

C Squared Social Ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, C Squared Social has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, with 237% three-year growth. Inc. 5000 companies are ranked from percentage revenue growth, and in the history of Inc. 5000 only 3.44% of companies have made the list five times.

Caleb and Cassidy Crail

"We've worked hard to scale C Squared over the past ten years, and to be ranked five years in a row is a tremendous accomplishment," said Co-Founder Caleb Crail. "We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing, and this recognition is incredibly rewarding. C Squared has launched a variety of new products since our first year being ranked and we're excited to see what the future has in store," reported brother and Co-Founder Cassidy Crail.

Cassidy and Caleb Crail founded C Squared Social in 2012. With offices in both Meridian, ID and Carlsbad, CA, the company employs over 60 people.

In 2022, C Squared Social launched Blueprint™, a product that allows clients to see a sample of their advertisements, content, website design, and updated branding before signing a contract. Blueprint has taken C Squared to new heights, including the expansion of a branding department.

Most recently, C Squared Social unveiled Studio C, an in-house product photography and videography space that will be leveraged to produce visually-rich collateral for its clients.

"There is so much in the works. Our goal is to be a comprehensive, in-house solution for every business in any industry," said Caleb Crail.

To learn more about C Squared Social, click here www.csquaredsocial.com .

About C Squared Social

Established in 2012, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a tech-forward agency with over 60 employees and offices in Boise and San Diego.

Media Contact:

C Squared Social

Tina Frost

Director of Internal Development

[email protected]

858-879-9248

SOURCE C Squared Social