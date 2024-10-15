C Squared Social Selects MNTN as Exclusive Performance TV Provider

The Collaboration Leverages Industry Leading Platform to Boost Client CTV Campaigns

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C Squared Social, a technology-driven digital advertising agency specializing in performance marketing, is proud to announce their exclusive partnership with MNTN, the industry-leading Performance TV advertising platform that drives measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more via streaming television.

"For years we've seen massive potential in CTV for our clients, but the ad technology seemed to lag that of other media platforms," C Squared Co-Founder, Caleb Crail said. "MNTN changes that. Through MNTN, we've unlocked a different level of advanced targeting, real-time measurement tools, and automated optimization for our TV campaigns. C Squared Social's growth is built on our ability to scale our clients' success, and it's tech-forward partners like MNTN that enable us to do that effectively."

"This is a powerful new resource for our clients," added Co-Founder Cassidy Crail. "C Squared now has the precision of digital with the impact of TV."

Coined the Hardest Working Software in Television™, MNTN has been offering marketers a consistent way to generate qualified leads and new business. Its recently released MNTN Matched targeting technology connects brands with their most valuable consumers while they stream their favorite shows – delivering 6x more site traffic and 2x more revenue than traditional TV audiences.

"C Squared Social is known for delivering end-to-end marketing plans that deliver results," said MNTN's VP of Agency Partnerships, Matt Rickard. "We're thrilled MNTN has been chosen as the exclusive partner to provide their brands the most premium CTV inventory for maximum exposure."

"This is such an exciting step for our agency," said Caleb. "It's time for our clients to discover the revolutionary impact of CTV."

Established in 2011, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a tech-forward agency supporting over 200 brands throughout the US. Visit www.csquaredsocial.com to learn more.

MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in TV, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running Performance TV ads as easy as search and social and helps thousands of brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and was recently named one of Adweek's Best of Tech for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.mountain.com .

