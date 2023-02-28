C-Store Women's Event Announces Partnership with Leading NOW

Women-owned organization, Leading NOW, to support the women's leadership conference, C-Store Women's event.

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight and CSP's women's leadership conference, C-Store Women's Event (CSW), has officially confirmed partnership with Leading NOW for the first annual conference in Napa Valley, CA, Nov. 8-10, 2023. CSW and Leading NOW will combine career development, education, problem-solving, and networking experiences to develop women in the c-store industry.

Leading NOW is a women-driven enterprise with the intent to empower and develop women in leadership. For more than 20 years, Leading Women, a division of Leading NOW, has been shaping the future of workplace dynamics by advocating women's advancement and engaging male allies to bring gender balance to leadership.

"We are excited to partner with CSW to create a full day of learning content for this first-of-its-kind event for the c-store industry," said Julia Lazzara, President of Leading NOW. "We know that most women are not mentored properly nor do they have the same opportunities for advancement as their male counterparts. The two career level tracks we have developed for the c-store event are designed for leaders and rising stars to ensure we are preparing them for succession as future women leaders in the industry."

Winsight thanks Leading NOW for their commitment to making a positive impact on the industry and tackling real issues that women face in leadership and looks forward to this CSW partnership.

To learn more about CSW, visit https://cstorewomen.com/

About Winsight, LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

For more information on Winsight, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

About Leading NOW

Leading NOW is a certified women-owned Leadership Development and Diversity & Inclusion consultancy that guides current and future leaders in creating more equitable organizations. Leading NOW focuses on building cultures of inclusion, developing inclusive leaders, and preparing underrepresented talent for career development. Utilizing innovative, research-based solutions, Leading NOW can offer a series of workshop sessions developed specifically for conferences which are designed to inspire & engage audiences.

For more information on Leading NOW, go to www.leadingnow.biz.

