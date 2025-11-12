Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sentiments and outlooks of Presidents and CEOs, COOs and Operations executives, CFOs and related executives will be identified by this important study at a time of rapidly changing business and economic environments. The C-Suite 2026: Outlook & Sentiment Study seeks to help understand how top executives are managing corporate strategy, planning, and priorities. The study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast panel discussion scheduled for January 27, 2026, 1 PM CST (registration link below).

With unpredictable macro-economics, unprecedented geopolitical risk, and ongoing talent challenges, how will senior executives manage in 2026 and beyond?

The annual study will identify a Financial Performance Index (FPI), along with expectations for financial metrics, spending and talent in 2026. And no sentiment study would be complete without the "What keeps you up at night" question.

"The C-Suite Outlook and Sentiment study will identify important benchmarks and key trends to help top executives manage more effectively in these challenging environments", states Neil Brown, CEO of Executive Councils. "C-Suite executives are encouraged to take the survey and receive a complimentary copy of the study report, and register for the webcast panel that will preview the study results."

To take the brief, anonymous and confidential survey, C-Suite 2026: Outlook & Sentiment Study, link to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2026-c-suite-outlook-survey

To register for the complimentary webcast, C-Suite 2026: Outlook & Sentiment Study - Webcast Panel, link to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2626506131010608217/?source=news

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a platform and community for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Operations Career Center, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO Pinnacle™ Awards. Publishing includes webcasts and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers. Strategic research studies include the annual Operations Outlook & Sentiment™ Study, Operations Talent™ Study, and the upcoming COO 2030™ Predictions Panel. For more information, visit www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a platform and community for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle™ Awards. Chief Executives Council publishes the annual CEO Sentiment™ Study that quantifies a CEO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the CEO Spending/Budget Index (SBI). For more information, visit www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 630-710-4710.

