C-Suite CV Secure, Inc. Commences its annual US Executive Search Firms Survey 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Suite CV Secure, a New York headquartered resume sharing and tracking technology company for senior executives announces the commencement of its annual US Executive Search Firms Survey 2022. The survey will run from 7th October 2022 to 23rd October 2022 and is open to public response.

The 30 seconds survey has an easy to navigate interface and is mobile friendly. Survey link can be found here - https://c-suitecvsecure.com/2022USsurvey/

Public survey response forms a key element of the overall ranking process in addition to the feedback gathered through the platform and executive interviews. The survey focuses on executive search firms with headquarters in the US and those that follows a retained search methodology to filling key senior roles – a research and talent mapping based approach to search.

Every year the survey results with valuable market feedback forms the basis for hundreds of organizations to determine their search spend. This annual survey conducted by C-Suite CV Secure, Inc. is the only comprehensive ranking process that ranks search firms based on client and candidate feedback directly captured from the market.

Search firms that use job postings as the primary source of sourcing candidates wouldn't qualify for the ranking. The survey inputs are highly confidential, and the participants details are never divulged to anyone.

About C-Suite CV Secure, Inc.: C-SuiteCVSecure.com is a New York headquartered, technology platform that enables senior executives to confidentially share and track resume, helping them retain full control of their resume. The platform precisely tracks and reports Who viewed the resume, When and How many times. Executive Search firms uses the same platform to share their confidential job descriptions to protect client confidentiality. The company also advises clients on choosing the right executive search firm in an overcrowded market. Please visit www.c-suitecvsecure.com for more details.

