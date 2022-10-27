NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Suite CV Secure, Inc., a New York headquartered resume sharing and tracking technology company for C-Suite executives announced its 2022 ranking for America's Top 49 Retained Executive Search firms.

Heidrick & Struggles retained the top position followed by Spencer Stuart, Russell Reynolds Associates, Korn Ferry, SPMB, Daversa Partners, JM Search, Diversified Search Group, DHR International and Bespoke Partners in the top 10 positions.

C-Suite CV Secure Releases America’s Top 49 Retained Executive Search Firms 2022 Ranking

See the full list here: https://c-suitecvsecure.com/executive-search-ranking-2022

In a guarded industry such as executive search, where public feedback is hard to come by, often potential clients have very little data to help them make the right decisions. This is where the survey becomes relevant and significant – this survey ranking is the only trusted source of recent and genuine feedback directly gathered from the market. With strict controls in place, duplications and attempts of manipulation are detected.

This survey focuses on retained executive search firms that uses research driven methodology to identify and select the best available candidates. The ranking covers executive search firms that are headquartered and has the most number of Consultants in the US. C-Suite CV Secure survey data and ranking are the go-to source for executive search buyers who are keen on placing their time and money for the best results.

In 2022, the public survey ran from 7th October to 23rd October and forms an integral part of the overall ranking process. With over 7,800 respondents from over 54 industries and sectors, both candidates and clients provide valuable insights into their view of the market.

The ranking is not solely based on revenue or size of the business. "Revenue-only" approach to ranking puts smaller firms and those not willing to disclose revenue at a disadvantage even though they are deeply valued and trusted by candidates and clients alike.

About C-Suite CV Secure, Inc.: C-SuiteCVSecure.com is a New York headquartered, technology platform that enables senior executives to confidentially share and track resume helping them retain full control of their resume. The platform precisely tracks and reports Who viewed the resume, When and How many times. Executive Search firms uses the same platform to share their confidential job descriptions to protect client confidentiality. Please visit www.c-suitecvsecure.com for more details.

For more details contact [email protected].

Contact:

Anna Mary

718-577-2711

[email protected]

SOURCE C-Suite CV Secure, Inc.