C Talent Announces Powerhouse Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C Talent, announces the appointment of advisory board members. The board members represent both entertainment industry leaders and disability activists, bringing a wealth of knowledge to help steer C Talents mission of increasing disability representation.

C Talent is an award-winning talent management company that represents high-profile Deaf and Disabled talent with the goal of changing the way the world views and defines disability utilizing the reach of the entertainment and media industries.