C the sparkle: hello® launches vitamin C whitening toothpaste for a brighter smile!

Introducing the new and exciting formula, powered by vitamin C, that removes 94% of surface stains in 3 weeks.*

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say hello to brighter teeth! hello®, the personal care brand dedicated to adding a touch of magic to everyday routines, today announced its new toothpaste—hello® vitamin C Whitening Toothpaste—incorporating the beloved beauty ingredient favorite, vitamin C, for sparkle that you can C.

hello vitamin C whitening toothpaste

By leveraging the stain-neutralizing power of vitamin C, hello® developed a toothpaste that not only elevates daily oral care routines but also whitens smiles. The fab formula whitens teeth by removing 94% of surface stains in 3 weeks with twice daily use. Keep it up for whiter teeth up to 2 shades whiter in 6 weeks with twice daily use. This formula also helps prevent cavities, strengthens enamel, and freshens breath.

On top of all that, the toothpaste's delightful peppermint flavor provides a burst of fresh fun for your teeth, giving brushers that kick of magic to start the day! And guess what? It's peroxide-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and free from artificial sweeteners and titanium dioxide.

"We're thrilled to unveil one of the first toothpastes to incorporate vitamin C as a whitening agent and to add it to our lineup of innovative products. The hello® vitamin C whitening toothpaste is so special because it brings an unexpected, beloved beauty ingredient to our oral care routines," said Kristen Babkes, Marketing Director at hello®. "With its unique blend of ingredients and invigorating peppermint flavor, we believe this toothpaste will become a fan favorite in oral care, helping people elevate their everyday whitening routines and adding a touch of magic along the way."

The toothpaste is now widely available in natural peppermint flavor online and in-store at leading retailers including Target, CVS, and Amazon, with an MSRP of $6.99 for a 4.0oz tube.

For more information, visit www.hello-products.com and follow hello® on social media @helloproducts .

*with twice daily use

About hello®

Say hello to friendly™ personal care that rocks thoughtfully sourced, effective ingredients and designs that'll make you smile. hello products are made in North America with globally sourced ingredients, and are vegan, cruelty-free and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, microbeads, and triclosan. Anything less would be unfriendly. Learn more + smile more at hello-products.com .

