C1 Appoints Industry Leader John DeLozier as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

ConvergeOne

18 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne (C1), the advanced technology and solutions-led customer experience company, today announced that John "JD" DeLozier has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Jeffrey Russell, DeLozier will be responsible for driving and maximizing revenue growth across C1's portfolio of Customer Experience, Security and Networking solutions and leading the C1 sales organization.

Continue Reading
John DeLozier, Chief Revenue Officer, C1
John DeLozier, Chief Revenue Officer, C1

DeLozier, who was most recently President of Intelisys, is a proven industry leader with more than 25 years of experience driving customer expansion strategies at Intelisys, 8x8, CenturyLink, Unify and others, resulting in double-digit, year-over-year growth. His depth of expertise in the sector and world-class, go-to-market execution capabilities as well as his experience building high-growth sales teams will bolster C1's position as an industry leader as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

"John's reputation as a highly respected, people-first leader will support C1's commitment to unlock our customers' growth by delivering elevated customer and human experiences," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO of C1. "We have significant, exciting opportunities in the market, and with JD at the helm of our sales team, we are better positioned than ever to scale our products and solutions and deepen our customer relationships with transformative technologies."

D. Martin, C1 President of Sales, is retiring after a successful career in the technology industry, with the last three years at C1. Martin will continue to lead the sales team through the third quarter to ensure a smooth transition.

"This is an exciting and important moment to join C1 and lead its sales organization," DeLozier said. "I believe in the team and its vision of elevating customer and team experiences while removing boundaries to create deeper and more secure, scalable and human connections. I look forward to working with the sales team and the entire C1 organization and its partners to maximize our potential as a builder of value and enabler of growth for our customers and their customers."

About C1
ConvergeOne (C1) is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. C1 has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

Press Contact:
Meghan Keough, Senior Vice President, Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Also from this source

ConvergeOne Recognized as a 2022 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

ConvergeOne and Eccentex Announce Strategic Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.