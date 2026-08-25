C1 Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

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C1

Aug 25, 2026, 10:05 ET

Third consecutive inclusion in Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces list demonstrates C1's dedication to a strong culture

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions engineered for outcomes, today announced it has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek and Plant‑A Insights Group for the third consecutive year. The recognition reflects C1's success at maintaining best-in-class culture and values, initiatives and policies, and work environments. The Newsweek ranking, based on more than 575,000 interviews and 7.6 million reviews, highlights employers excelling in leadership, fair compensation, and work-life balance.

"Being consistently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek reflects our commitment to the people behind the outcomes we deliver for our clients," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO, C1. "We remain focused on fostering a workplace where every team member feels valued and empowered to make an impact for our business, and in turn, our clients and our partners."

"With highly distributed and remote teams, we recognize the need to promote a culture of community and connection that transcends distance and strengthens the overall employee experience," said Colleen Haberman, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our focus extends across every aspect of the employee experience — from physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing to valued benefits like volunteer time off. Together, these efforts help us attract and retain a collaborative workforce that delivers real value for our customers."

"As the tech sector navigates structural realignments and the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence, sustaining a culture of innovation requires an unwavering commitment to talent. Newsweek's definitive ranking elevates the tech companies that look beyond perks to build environments rooted in clear communication, equity, and meaningful professional development. This list serves as an essential index of the workplaces driving the future of the digital economy," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-In-Chief.

About C1 
C1 makes modernization real—delivering secure, practical solutions for AI-powered collaboration, infrastructure, and security that drive measurable outcomes from day one. Focused on real-world results, C1 combines industry-leading partner technologies with deep expertise across advisory, professional, and managed services. From healthcare and education to government and financial services, C1 designs and delivers solutions that are faster, simpler, and more resilient—turning transformation into tangible value. For more information, visit www.onec1.com 

Media Contact: 
Kim Espinosa
[email protected]
832.721.0087

SOURCE C1

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