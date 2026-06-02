C1's Expanded AI Portfolio Guides Clients from Experimentation to Measurable Outcomes

C1's outcome-driven approach delivers proven AI-enabled solutions across customer experience, infrastructure, and cyber security

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1 today outlined three updated outcome-driven approaches to help customers systematically move from AI experimentation to scalable production deployments. These approaches reduce complexity and deliver measurable business outcomes in customer experience, infrastructure, and cyber security.

A PwC survey of 4,454 CEOs released at the 2026 World Economic Forum found 56% of leaders have not seen increased revenue or reduced costs from AI investments. C1 customers report that their challenges include technical complexity, an AI skills gap, inadequate infrastructure, and security risks. Solving these challenges takes expertise on multiple fronts, which is why C1 combines internal and external AI expertise with the world's top technology partners to deliver its AI-driven solutions.

"We have developed our new AI outcome-driven approach by listening to the needs and concerns of our customers," said C1 CEO Jeffrey Russell. "As we guide each client through the steps required to move them toward real, production-grade outcomes, we help them prioritize their investments and ensure long-term value."

Approach for AI-Powered Automation (CX)

C1 helps customers assess where they are, deploy AI capabilities on new or existing platforms, and integrate and optimize those platforms across the CX ecosystem. Benefits include higher CSAT, reduced cost-to-serve, and more scalable operations. Leveraging solutions from vendor partners, C1 solutions enable clients to:

Increase agent productivity through AI-assisted workflows

Improve containment and self-service with virtual agents

Deliver consistent, personalized experiences across channels

Approach for AI-Driven Operations (IX)

C1 enables clients to shift from reactive IT models to predictive, AI-driven operations by combining observability, AIOps, and intelligent infrastructure. Benefits include reduced downtime, improved performance, and more efficient IT operations at scale. By leveraging partner platforms, C1 enables:

Real-time visibility across networks, applications, and user experience

AI-driven insights to predict and prevent incidents

Faster root cause analysis and automated remediation

Approach for AI-Driven Security (SX)

As organizations embed AI across customer experience and infrastructure, they face new and evolving threats. C1 helps secure CX and IX environments end-to-end, protecting digital interactions, voice channels, and core infrastructure. By leveraging AI-driven security and observability solutions from partners, C1 enables:

Protection of customer and contact center interactions, including voice

Advanced threat detection and response across networks and applications

Security analytics and automation to prioritize and remediate risk

Defense against emerging threats like deep fakes and voice spoofing

"From the start, C1 took the time to understand our needs before offering any products or services, and they designed a solution that was practical and cost-effective, and delivered on its promise," said Bobby Applegate, Director of Information Technology at Cucamonga School District. "C1 knows who we are and the direction we're heading and will continue helping us design and implement products and solutions to make the Cucamonga School District a better place to learn."

Introducing C1 Advantage

As part of its expanding portfolio, C1 is introducing C1 Advantage, an AI-enabled managed services offering, giving customers a new way to continuously optimize AI across CX and IX in securitized environments. Paired with C1's advisory and activation engagements, this will enable organizations to move faster from experimentation to production and keep improving outcomes over time.

About C1

C1 makes modernization real—delivering secure, practical solutions for AI-powered collaboration, infrastructure, and security that drive measurable outcomes from day one. Focused on real-world results, C1 combines industry-leading partner technologies with deep expertise across advisory, professional, and managed services. From healthcare and education to government and financial services, C1 designs and delivers solutions that are faster, simpler, and more resilient—turning transformation into tangible value. For more information, visit www.onec1.com

Media Contact:

Kim Espinosa

832-721-0087

[email protected]

Resources:

C1 Advantage

C1 Edge Research: IT Investment Priorities for 2026 report available at onec1.com/research

SOURCE C1