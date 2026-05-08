CRN Names Five C1 Leaders to the 2026 Women of the Channel List

CRN's annual list recognizes C1 executives driving channel innovation and growth

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions engineered for outcomes, today announced five C1 leaders have been named to the 2026 CRN® Women of the Channel – including Chief Revenue Officer Leigh Juul, Senior Vice President Strategic Sales Operations Valerie Corniello, Senior Vice President of Public Education Zeina Ammar, Vice President of Professional Services Suzanne Shreve, and Senior Director, Growth Marketing Katie McPherson.

Of note, Leigh Juul, Valerie Corniello, and Zeina Ammar are also acknowledged as leaders on the 2026 CRN Power 80 Solution Provider list.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to supporting the success of their partners and customers.

The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive

"We are extremely proud that CRN has honored these stellar C1 leaders with this well-deserved recognition," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO at C1. "Their experience and impact across our end-to-end business including sales, services, operations and marketing is critical to our continued success. Every day they are elevating and supporting our clients and ecosystem partners through one of the fastest and most exciting AI-enabled transformations our industry has seen in communications, infrastructure, and security."

From powering C1's business to empowering the company's partners and clients, this year's CRN honorees exemplify the talent, experience, and commitment that make C1 a success.

Leigh Juul, Chief Revenue Officer – Leigh is responsible for C1's go-to-market strategy and all revenue-generating processes including sales, revenue operations, sales engineering, sales enablement and alliances.

Valerie Corniello, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales Operations – Valerie leads C1's sales operations, enabling revenue performance through optimized processes, commission structures, and renewal strategies that enhance retention, margin, and forecast accuracy.

Zeina Ammar, Senior Vice President of Public Education – Zeina leads C1's K-12 sales efforts, focusing on improving student outcomes through secure, high-performance IT environments.

Suzanne Shreve, Vice President of Professional Services – Suzanne leads C1's professional services team, focused on driving execution at scale and enabling high-quality outcomes for customers.

Katie McPherson, Senior Director, Growth Marketing – Katie leads C1's growth marketing efforts, focusing on demand generation, partner co-marketing, and data-driven pipeline strategies to accelerate scalable revenue.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

The 2026 Women of the Channel are featured online at crn.com/wotc.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About C1

C1 makes modernization real—delivering secure, practical solutions for AI-powered collaboration, infrastructure, and security that drive measurable outcomes from day one. Focused on real-world results, C1 combines industry-leading partner technologies with deep expertise across advisory, professional, and managed services. From healthcare and education to government and financial services, C1 designs and delivers solutions that are faster, simpler, and more resilient—turning transformation into tangible value. For more information, visit www.onec1.com

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE C1