C13Features Taps Kiernan Shipka to Star in 'Treat'

Written by Nathan Ballingrud, Treat tells the story of a seemingly perfect American town that makes a deal with a mysterious outsider possessing supernatural powers to help it recover from social turmoil. When the town falls behind on its payments, a trio of teenagers must unlock the secret of his powers. Shipka will play protagonist and narrator Allie West.

Shipka, along with Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, will also serve as an Executive Producer of Treat.

"I'm thrilled to be playing Allie—she's a strong willed, complex young girl with a true weight on her shoulders: she has to be the adult in her family, but she's still just a teenager coming of age, and being able to play her and navigate her world is really fulfilling," said Kiernan Shipka. "'Treat' is a one-of-a-kind thrilling audio movie and story, and I'm so excited to be part of this experience with C13Features."

"As we ready our first C13Feature with the thrilling adventure of 'Treat,' we are aiming for premium quality and excellence across all sides of each production for mainstream appeal, exceptional originality, innovation, and storytelling," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13 and Executive Producer and Creator of C13Features. "Casting is one of the most critical and important elements of this new audio movie experience from C13Features, and we are so honored and excited to have Kiernan join us to play this incredible role of Allie—we can't wait to see her bring this pivotal character to life and help take 'Treat' to the level we all believe it can go."

Shipka is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Shipka most recently played the title role of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and starred as Sally Draper on seven seasons of the Emmy-winning drama Mad Men. She appeared in FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, and is starring in the upcoming HBO series The White House Plumbers and Roku limited series Swimming with Sharks. Shipka won a Screen Actors Guild award in 2009 and 2010 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Mad Men.

Anvari and Toh of Two & Two Pictures have previously collaborated on Anvari's features, Under The Shadow, and Wounds, as well as the Hulu limited series, Monsterland. They are currently in production on Anvari's next feature, the Netflix thriller, I Came By.

C13Features is a new scripted division of leading podcast studio, Cadence13, an Audacy company, created and developed by Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, Chris Corcoran. With an ambitious vision of creating feature length, one-episode, scripted audio movies with mainstream appeal, high production value, cinematic sound, top-level casting and character development, movie-like marketing campaigns and unique distribution models, C13Features has a blockbuster-style creative approach geared towards the masses.

Cadence13 is partnering with Endeavor Content on Treat and the initial C13Features slate, bringing together the biggest talent and creative minds across film, TV and audio to feature podcasts, and working jointly to develop film and television projects based on the IP.

Additional casting for Treat and other C13Features will be announced in the coming weeks.

Download the C13Features art and Kiernan Shipka's photo here (credit: C13Features/Eric Ogden): here.

About Cadence13:

Cadence13, an Audacy company, is a leading podcast studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Lili Anolik, Carmelo Anthony, Rachel Brathen, Dean Budnick, Pete Carroll, Emma Chamberlain, Lauren Conrad, Darren Criss, Remi Cruz, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio, Seyward Darby, Glennon Doyle, Kevin Durant, Elle Fanning, Jon Favreau, Emily Jane Fox, Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Lizzy Goodman, Gigi Gorgeous, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark-Paul Gosselaar,, Shawn Levy, Demi Lovato, Joe Hagan, Este Haim, Andrew Jenks, Sarah Knight, Tony Kornheiser, Payne Lindsey, Michael Lombardi, Karina Longworth, Jon Lovett, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Elle Mills, Mike Murphy, Leon Neyfakh, Michaela Okland, Anna Palmer, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Plouffe, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Ariel Ramchandani, JJ Redick, Davis Reid, Ben Reiter, Doc Rivers, Duncan Robinson, Rhett and Link, Jake Sherman, Kiernan Shipka, Tommy Vietor, Adnan Virk, Jessica Wapner, Tim Weiner, Ashley West, iO Tillett Wright, Andrew Yang, and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 is the home of C13Features, the pioneering podcast studio focused on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length fictionalized audio "movies for your ears," and the Peabody Award-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and has a broad range of programming partners including: American Public Media, Comments by Celebs, Crooked Media, Entertainment Weekly, goop, Granity Studios, Headspace, HISTORY, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, Punchbowl News, PushBlack, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Smosh, Sports Illustrated, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, ThreeFourTwo Productions, TNT, Unsolved Mysteries, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Two & Two Pictures

Founded by Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh, Two & Two Pictures is a London and Los Angeles based Production Company dedicated to creating distinctive, filmmaker-driven content for film, television and emerging formats. We specialize in identifying unique voices, and supporting their vision from development through release. Across formats and genres, our goal is to bring audiences boundary pushing work that moves and entertains. Toh and Anvari first worked together on Anvari's debut feature film, Under The Shadow, which was the UK selection for the Foreign Language Academy Award and won the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut in 2017. Two & Two then produced Anvari's second feature Wounds, and the anthology horror series Monsterland for Hulu. They are currently in production on Anvari's next feature, the Netflix thriller, I Came By. The Company has a First Look TV Deal at AMC Studios.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com , Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

Contact:



Hillary Schupf

VP, Publicity |Cadence13

917.828.4280

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadence13

Related Links

http://cadence13.com/

