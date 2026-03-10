C1Secure Named ServiceNow 2026 Breakthrough Transformation Partner for the Americas

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1Secure today announced it has received a prestigious 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award, recognizing its outstanding achievements and contributions to the ServiceNow ecosystem.

The company was recognized as the 2026 Breakthrough Transformation Partner for the Americas. C1Secure is an AI-enabled cybersecurity and Integrated Risk Management company that helps organizations achieve continuous compliance, assurance, and security operations. The award recognizes C1Secure's work delivering AI-driven compliance automation, operational risk intelligence, and measurable transformation outcomes for customers across technology, defense, federal, healthcare and financial services sectors.

The Transformation Partner of the Year award honors partners who boldly redefine how work gets done through the transformative power of the ServiceNow AI Platform. These trailblazers challenge the status quo and deliver step change improvements in productivity, experience, and business outcomes.

"Our partners are essential to how ServiceNow wins, and C1Secure is a great example of what makes our partner ecosystem so vibrant," said Michael Park, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "Customers today are looking for the fastest path from AI ambition to real business results, and that doesn't happen without partners who can turn platform potential into measurable outcomes. We're proud to recognize C1Secure for the role they play in helping customers move from adoption to action and realize the full value of ServiceNow's AI platform."

"Being recognized as ServiceNow's Breakthrough Transformation Partner of the Year is an incredible honor and a testament to the talent, grit, and innovation of the entire C1Secure team, " said JJ Contessa, C1Secure President and Chief Operating Officer. "This award reflects our shared belief that transformation is not about deploying software, it's about reimagining how organizations operate, measure outcomes, and accelerate mission impact. We are proud to be a ServiceNow partner and even more proud of the work our teams do every day to turn the platform into a true engine for intelligent risk management and compliance at scale. Together with ServiceNow, we are helping customers move from manual processes to measurable, AI-driven transformation."

Through the deployment of ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management and C1Secure's SmartDACM (Digital Authorization and Compliance Manager) solution, C1Secure helps modernize continuous system authorization at enterprise scale, reducing authorization cycle times by more than 60% and introducing AI-driven assurance capabilities that cut manual review time by over 90%. The solution replaces legacy GRC software and spreadsheet-based processes with a unified, intelligent compliance platform, setting a new standard for how regulated organizations achieve and maintain authorization.

The ServiceNow 2026 Partner Awards recognize partners across multiple award categories and geographies. The awards are based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors such as customer success, innovation, and business impact.

About C1Secure

C1Secure is a cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance AI company leveraging the ServiceNow platform. C1Secure helps organizations operationalize risk, security, and compliance programs through purpose-built products, AI-driven automation, and practitioner-led delivery. The company's SmartStart implementation packages, SmartApp activation software, and SmartAI capabilities accelerate time-to-value for ServiceNow IRM, SecOps, and AI Control Tower deployments. C1Secure serves customers across defense, federal government, financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors, with a focus on turning compliance from a bottleneck into a business accelerator. Learn more at c1secure.com.

