C2 Benefits Two-Fold from ITAD Summit Attendance and Sponsorship

ShredBox functions as an on-site hard drive destruction device that renders drives useless and provides customers with access to immediate certificates of destruction. Interest from educational, retail and headquarter locations have been exciting for C2, but the specific appeal to data centers as part of a 2-step destruction process was a pleasant surprise.

ITAD Summit Operations Manager Darrell Kendall helped C2 secure the lobby presence that helped really make ShredBox stand out at the show and looks forward to working with them again next year. "C2 drove ShredBox to the show down the East Coast in a very impressive Ford 750 truck it uses for decommissioning data centers and other projects. It was very recognizable as was their presence at the show and we look forward to having them again."

Rob Tokarchyk, ITAD Summit Founder and President, echoes these comments and appreciated C2 stepping up to a Diamond Sponsorship at its first show. "C2 made a splash at ITAD Summit and their ShredBox got a lot of attention from attendees. We appreciate the thoughtful follow up and celebrating a great show with us together."

Certification to Appendix D under R2v3 to test, repair, market, and sell medical, lab, and testing equipment make C2 an ideal profit partner for other recyclers in the industry who wind up with this equipment. With over 200,000 unique buyers since its inception and a 25-year history of processing anomaly items, the company is positioned well for these partnerships.

Jack Knapp, CIO and Chief Growth Officer at Accurate IT Services, congratulates C2 on ShredBox and appreciates them as a strategic partner. "Taking an idea like ShredBox from a concept to manufacturing is no small feat and it was great seeing it front and center at ITAD," says Knapp. "The C2 attention to certification and their straightforward business manner make them an absolute pleasure to do business with and one of the good actors in the industry."

Vice President of Business Development at the ARCOA Group, Joe Clayton has had a relationship with C2 Management for years and was pleased to see them at ITAD. "This is a very energetic and positive company to work with. The transparency they bring to relationships is refreshing and the win-win deal structures they employ allow them to have an unlimited number of partners in a non-competitive approach."

C2 has attended, sponsored, and exhibited at more conferences this year than any other in its history and strongly believes the "in-person post-covid" approach is responsible for its record growth. The company will be exhibiting at the Investment Recovery Association in late September and will be a sponsor at the E-Scrap Conference in early October.

CEO Chris Hansen is grateful for the leadership team at C2 that has helped put them in a place to benefit from so many relationships and prepare the company for further growth.

"We are excited to have been able to showcase our values, expertise, and new products on the road this year. We are even more excited that many of the corporations and industry peers have been willing to visit us for a tour of our headquarters and a fun lunch in the country outside Washington D.C.," says Hansen, "and we look forward to more of those."

Check out our website at www.c2management.com

Follow us at Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

SOURCE C2 Management