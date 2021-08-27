C2 Communications partners with Excel Guyana, Inc. to raise awareness of diverse economic opportunities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C2 Communications, a national award-winning public relations and marketing firm, has partnered with Excel Guyana, Inc. to raise awareness of the diverse business growth opportunities, infrastructure improvements and joint-venture construction projects needed to support Guyana's oil and gas boom.

For more than 30 years, the executive leadership team at Excel Guyana has been building business in the CARICOM region with a local presence in Guyana since 2010. The firm is committed to operating in Guyana with integrity and supporting the local economy by establishing relationships that benefit the regional workforce and elevate the local community.

"Our team has always sought to have a positive impact in the communities that we serve. We are excited to partner with an organization that is leading the way to a brighter future for the Guyanese people," said Cyndee Woolley, President of C2 Communications.

According to ExxonMobil, recent exploration of the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana revealed a significant new oil discovery increasing yields of recoverable resources estimated at 9 billion barrels of oil. ExxonMobil expects to have six projects to develop its current recoverable resource online by 2027, with the potential for as many as ten. Global oil, gas and energy companies are investing heavily in the region, which has led to projections of 20.9% economic growth by the World Bank (June 2021).

"While the positive growth and impact of the oil and gas industry is highly visible, our goal is to work with the Government of Guyana and the business community to create sustainable economic growth in the region. This includes everything from improving roads and utilities, to supporting the projected influx of workers with upwards of 50,000 housing units," said Kris Sammy, Chief Executive Officer of Excel Guyana.

As a resident of Guyana, Sammy has helped new and foreign companies establish profitable local business investments in the area. He is the co-founder of AlphaGold Corp, a mining project generator focused on the Guiana Shield, and he is a Trade & Investment Committee member with The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). Additionally, Excel Guyana is an active member of The American Chamber of Commerce Guyana (AmCham), Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA), Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners Association, and the Guyana Oil & Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC).

For more information, visit www.ExcelGuyana.com.

SOURCE C2 Communications