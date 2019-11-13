C2 Energy Capital's Walmart New Jersey Solar Project Wins Solar Builder Large-Scale Project of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced today that one of its New Jersey portfolios (Phase IV) comprised of five solar installations for Walmart has won the Large-Scale Project of the Year award from Solar Builder Magazine. The Walmart Bayonne Supercenter is the featured recipient of the award.

C2 Energy Capital is being recognized for the series of solar rooftop and carport installations at the New Jersey retail stores totaling 1.9 megawatts, while also receiving accolades for the more than 60 distributed generation solar power contracts the company has either installed or are in various stages of construction for Walmart's retail stores nationally.

"C2 Energy Capital is pleased the Bayonne Walmart Supercenter has won Solar Builder Large-Scale Project of the Year. Walmart has been an outstanding leader globally in environmental stewardship and sustainability, in many cases carving the path for other companies to follow," says Candice Michalowicz, Co-founder and Managing Member of C2 Energy Capital.

Delivering on Walmart's priorities for clean solar energy for commercial consumption and savings, without sacrificing safety and quality, is part of the C2 Energy Capital team's ethos. It is also a major reason the company has become a recognized national developer, construction manager and long-term owner/operator of distributed generation projects across the U.S.

"On-site generation projects, like the Walmart Bayonne Solar Project with C2 Energy Capital, help us get closer to our goal of being supplied by 50 percent of renewable energy by 2025," said Mark Vanderhelm, Vice President of Energy for Walmart Inc. "This project is part of our larger pursuit to expand our use of solar, and other clean energy technologies, around the world."

As one of the largest retailers in the world, Walmart has laid out an impressive plan that spans their entire organization in an effort to transition to a new sustainable business model. Walmart and C2 Energy Capital's partnership has grown out of C2 Energy's thorough attention to the company's stringent requirements, their high-quality construction standards and operational capabilities. C2 Energy Capital and Walmart have over 60 distributed generation solar projects in a national portfolio either in operation or under construction.

To learn more about C2 Energy Capital, please visit c2.energy.

This award should not be considered as a testimonial concerning the firm or its investment advice, analysis or other advisory services. Criteria for the award is found http://bit.ly/2X6uweR.

ABOUT C2 ENERGY CAPITAL

C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors and is a Registered Investment Adviser. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital's experienced leadership team collaborates with developers, vendors and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy ( important disclosure information ).

SOURCE C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.c2.energy

