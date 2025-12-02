C2 Financial Turns Talk into Action with National Home Affordability Counseling Day

Mortgage brokers across America give free one-on-one credit counseling to create a path to homeownership

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C2 Financial Corporation, one of America's leading wholesale mortgage brokerages with over 30 years of experience, today announced plans for C2 Home Affordability Counseling Day, a nationwide effort to tackle the home affordability crisis head-on by mobilizing its network of mortgage brokers to educate consumers.

On Friday, December 12, 2025 C2 brokers will offer free 30-minute virtual credit and homeownership counseling sessions to anyone who signs up at www.c2financialcorp.com/ownitwithc2 and wants real guidance from experts who know the process inside and out.

"More than half of U.S. homebuyers only ever get one mortgage quote before they buy a house," said David Temko, CEO of C2 Financial. "That single decision can cost thousands a year. This is about giving families clarity, confidence and a shot at ownership."

C2 is mobilizing its brokers to teach families how to budget, build credit and make smart choices in one of the most challenging housing markets on record.

"Housing affordability has become a national topic, but talk alone won't fix it," said Perri Garner, Chief Marketing Officer of C2 Financial. "C2 is closing the gap between hype and help. I'm proud to work alongside experts who are doing something that could positively impact families for generations."

C2 is also calling on retail loan officers ready to serve on their terms. The company's model gives originators the freedom and infrastructure to serve more families, build stronger businesses and lead their communities.

"Loan officers are the heartbeat of C2 because they know the power of listening, educating and partnering with borrowers for the long haul," said Brian Kent, COO of C2 Financial. "We built C2 to give brokers the tools and support to build careers that fit real life."

A full list of participating brokers, event times and free booking links can be found at www.c2financialcorp.com/ownitwithc2.

Founded in 2009, C2 Financial Corporation is one of the largest mortgage brokerages in the nation with more than 1,100 licensed loan officers and operations in 41 states. C2 provides the infrastructure and flexibility mortgage brokers need to create a career that fits real life while delivering transparency and trust to homebuyers.

