C2 Joins Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)

Founded by Sean Miles and Paul Logsdon, RGX creates a platform that will allow companies to connect directly with vendors, reduce their carbon footprints through more efficient logistics, and increase return on income through competitive bidding. The company has succeeded so far in attracting large-scale clients to support the network, including relationships forged with a Tier 1 Carrier and a multitude of other Fortune 500 clients.

CEO and Co-Founder Sean Miles welcomes C2 to the platform and looks forward to seeing the company benefit from membership. "The growing number of clients we have in the D.C. Region will ensure that C2 sees opportunities from the marketplace," says Miles, "and increased attention to corporate practices will continue to favor certified companies like C2 in the bidding process."

Nick Fitzgerald, Director of Operations at C2, appreciates the detail that the RGX marketplace provides which allows the company to enter a bid which is realistic for what they will be receiving. "Inaccuracies caused by non-familiarity with asset lifecycles can cause large disparities between what we think we will be picking up from a client and how much it may be worth and how transactions actually end up," says Fitzgerald, "but the process of being prescreened as a client for the marketplace will eliminate a lot of that, which is extremely helpful."

The RGX marketplace allows clients to store certificates of destruction and any other documentation they might wish to, provides for secure encrypted transactions, and allows RGX to monitor any transaction at the request of either party.

RGX Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Paul Logsdon is also excited to have C2 in the marketplace as a vendor and additionally points to the reputation of the company and its certifications as an indicator of a successful fit.

"With the growing concerns related to compliance we will shortly be introducing an RGX Green Check Program that will allow us to verify vendor compliance at all levels for clients," says Logsdon, "and we know C2 has this readily available and have appreciated the transparency they have shown while onboarding with us."

With a growing reputation for handling specialty assets like medical, lab, and test equipment for recyclers in the industry because of its R2 certification to Appendix D, C2 sees RGX involvement as another avenue to enhancing this reputation with others in this digital marketplace as well.

C2 CEO Hansen notes that while receiving this type of specialty asset from company clients is a big part of the organization's business plan that the amount of material coming from other recyclers is the fastest growing sector of C2 business. "Our willingness to equitably profit share with other recyclers in the industry is helping our partners realize more value in these specialty items," says Hansen. "We are excited about this and we are excited about all other possibilities that joining the RGX network may provide us with."

Check out our website at www.c2management.com

Follow us at Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

SOURCE C2 Management