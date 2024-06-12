C2 Management and ShredBox Step Up as first Platinum Sponsors for Spring 2025 TERRA Inaugural Conference

Since its inception in 2019, TERRA CEO Steve Napoli has grown the organization's membership to 110 facilities in 11 countries and attracted a host of other affiliated industry organizations, municipalities, and corporations to its mission as well. Napoli sees the TERRA Conference as a logical next step for the like-minded community and has been extremely pleased with the encouragement and willingness to get involved TERRA has received.

"We thank C2 Management and ShredBox for stepping up to help inaugurate this event," says Napoli. "Visiting the C2 facilities in Virginia was a pleasure and made crystal clear just how serious the organization is about certification and espousing best practices in this industry," he adds.

Vice-President of Business Development at the ARCOA Group and industry veteran Joe Clayton will chair the TERRA Conference and lead the efforts to recruit involvement and establish successful programming.

"The creation of an industry-independent body with certification as its main thrust has established an ideal assembly of companies that can do business together," says Clayton, "and there is no shortage of business out there for responsible partners. This conference is a great opportunity to get to know some."

NEXTECH Partners CEO and fellow TERRA member Brad Cohen is looking forward to the conference and has joined C2 and Shredbox as a founding sponsor as well. Based in Jackson, Mississippi the R2v3 IT Recycler is looking forward to forging and expanding the relationships TERRA has introduced them to.

"The growth of TERRA as an organization resulting in this conference is a clear indicator of the need for an advocate voice when it comes to certification in our industry," says Cohen, "and a conference centered around this will allow a lot of good actors to get to know each other."

C2 Community and Industry Liaison Wally Greeves has offered to serve as a media contact for the conference and is looking forward to documenting and talking about the strategic partnerships that will result from the effort.

"Our association with TERRA has been productive and the relationships we have formed because of our membership have been profitable," says Greeves, "and we want to be a part of facilitating that for others because we all specialize in different areas and more partnerships beget more partnerships."

Transparency has been a huge agenda item for C2 Management CEO Chris Hansen, and he looks forward to exhibiting more of it as a TERRA Conference sponsor.

"We are speaking at industry events about best practices, we regularly schedule informational meetings with industry counterparts and fellow TERRA members, and we fly other recyclers in to tour our facilities and find areas we can work together on," says Hansen. "This conference is another great opportunity to invite others to get to know us better."

