C2 Management Joins TERRA in Bid to Promote Re-Use & Recycling Certification

Lending advocacy to certification was key to the formation of TERRA and membership requires either an R2 or e-Stewards certification. TERRA President and CEO Steve Napoli sees the unified message of responsible recycling central to the ability for companies that are doing the right thing to compete for business. "Raising awareness of certification will eventually force government and the private sector to pay more attention to responsible recycling," says Napoli, "and this will start to put business in the hands of companies that are actually looking out for the planet. R2 and e-Stewards certified companies go through a rigorous annual auditing process that ensures environmental responsibility."

R2 certified for a decade, Hansen is already seeing TERRA benefits for C2 in the quality of conversations the company is having with other certified members. "The days of going it alone and protecting client lists at all costs are gone," says Hansen. "Transparency regarding best practices, environmental efficiency and the willingness to work with others are the types of strengths that are helping us grow today."

Philadelphia-based fellow TERRA member RELECTRO, an R2 certified electronics repair company, recently met with C2 and the benefits of collaboration became immediately apparent. RELECTRO Vice-President Josh lake welcomed C2 to TERRA and was extremely complimentary of the efforts to make the meeting happen.

"RELECTRO has already benefitted from using the communication tools that TERRA provides to do business with other members," says Lake, "and taking the time to have leadership teams meet like this will definitely create business."

RELECTRO Founder Brian Itterly and C2 CEO Chris Hansen ended the virtual happy hour with mutual invitations to tour each other's facilities in person. "The conversations we had already gave us some interesting direction and I look forward to visiting the C2 operation soon," remarked Itterly.

This kind of interaction is exactly what Steve Napoli envisioned taking place when TERRA was formed, and he could not be more enthusiastic about the attention this brings to the idea that certification matters. "There is no question that the companies in this industry that are employing best practices by being certified and audited should be getting the lion's share of the business," he says. Napoli easily sees the creation of a TERRA conference in the near future to facilitate more meetings like the one between C2 and Relectro.

Chris Hansen has been working his entire career to bring responsible recycling and reuse practices to the attention of C2 clients and to the industry and is extremely pleased the company has joined TERRA, an organization advocating and creating a voice for that purpose.

"The value that can be created amongst the relationships between TERRA members will be huge for us," says Hansen. "We will be reaching out to more companies for meetings like the one we had with RELECTRO," he adds, "and we will be extremely responsive and make time to sit down with anyone who reaches out us."

