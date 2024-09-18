C2 Management Joins the Investment Recovery Association

C2 is attending the 2024 Investment Recovery Conference and Trade show in Phoenix next week as an exhibitor and looks forward to learning more about the organization and its attendees. At a time when some in the industry seem to be questioning the expense, this year C2 is sponsoring and attending more industry conferences than ever before.

The Investment Recovery Association (IRA) Executive Director Jane Male welcomes C2 to the association and the show and sees value for C2 in attending. "The Investment Recovery Association looks forward to seeing C2 as an exhibitor at the annual conference and trade show in Phoenix September 22-25. The show will be a great fit for C2 since its dedicated focus is on professionals who manage, buy, and sell surplus assets."

C2 Community and Industry Liaison Wally Greeves is looking forward to the conference and has seen the company benefit from its commitment to more industry events. "The opportunity to spend in-person time with clients is a recently rediscovered privilege considering the constraints of the past few years. Instead of seeing how many people we can meet or scan we really try to double down on the relationships that brought us to the show and have them educate us about an organization they have chosen to be a part of."

Jennifer Nichols, C2 Client Services Coordinator, is proud of the team that onboards clients and maintains that really listening to clients during that process will ensure relationship longevity and uncover growth or expansion opportunities. "We really prefer to invite them to our headquarters for a tour and sit down with them for an onboarding meeting. The opportunity to really listen to clients in person and understand where we can make a difference for them is invaluable, and it gives us a chance to learn more about their outreach and interests."

Founded in 1998 by Chris and Sharon Hansen, C2 prides itself on being creative enough to strategically partner with almost anyone in the industry. In addition to ITAD capabilities, the company's recent R2v3 Appendix D certification that allows them to handle specialty assets like medical, lab, testing, and industrial equipment has grown their partnerships with other recyclers but has also attracted the attention of Fortune 500 divisions.

"We do not need to be the primary asset consultant for a client and are happy to work in a very transparent way with others in the industry to service a client in the best fashion possible," says CEO Hansen. "We strongly believe there is more than enough work in this industry for certified organizations and have no problem being a part of a larger team to service the complex needs of larger clients."

The Berryville, Virginia-based company considers itself a family company and prides itself on the core value of communication. Chris and Sharon Hansen are extremely grateful for the team that makes up C2 Management and recognize that attributes like humility and honesty will ensure continued company growth.

