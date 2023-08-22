C2 Steps into Diamond Sponsorship of 2023 E-Scrap & E-Reuse Conference

Gold sponsorship of E-Scrap Conference in 2022 in conjunction with a rewarding history of membership result in C2 Management commitment to broaden its relationship with the industry organization.

BERRYVILLE, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "While there is no question that the number of transactions C2 has completed with industry associates has increased as a result of E-Scrap involvement," says C2 Management CEO Chris Hansen, "it has been even more exciting to see the category of transactions consummated along with the size increases in the companies we are partnering with." (www.tryc2.com )

C2 Recycling Manager Eric Connors and CEO and Co/Owner Chris Hansen are both looking forward to attending this year's September E-Scrap Conference in New Orleans

C2 strategy regarding membership in industry associations and organizations has focused on the idea that its top-notch reputation and certifications for handling specialty equipment make them an ideal complimentary partner for most members. "Creatively partnering with companies that do not process medical equipment, lab supplies, testing apparatus, and other industrial equipment has earned us repeat business with larger and larger companies," says Hansen.

The rapidly growing Virginia-based recycling and reuse company strongly advocates for industry involvement and transparency in its practices, and its executives have been on panels at E-Scrap conferences for the last several years.

Dan Leif, who is Editorial Director at Resource Recycling and has helped develop the agenda for this year's E-Scrap & E-Reuse Conference, has enjoyed working with C2 over the years. He says he appreciates C2's willingness to contribute articles, communicate ideas, and sponsor the annual conference. "Its rewarding to watch a company benefit from its presence at E-Scrap," says Leif, "and we are very pleased to see C2 establish itself as a Diamond sponsor of this year's September New Orleans conference."

Diamond sponsorship of this year's conference will justify the company sending some of its employees who have not yet attended, and CEO Hansen looks forward to an even greater company awareness of the relationship it has with E-Scrap and the chance for this to strengthen ties with other attendees.

In the position of seeing some of the past conference relationships take shape, C2 Recycling Manager Eric Connors is looking forward to the assembly and the opportunity to develop more. "We have such a unique story when it comes to the wide span of our processing abilities that it makes it easy to approach almost anyone and find some common ground," remarks Connors.

C2 Industry Liaison Wally Greeves attended the 2022 E-Scrap Conference and recognizes the growth that has resulted from historic attendance. "We are careful to minimize the number of industry groups that we join so that we can put forth the most effort possible to ensuring that they benefit us," says Greeves. "Seeing involvement mature from possibly only a branding exercise to one that produces profitable relationships is a great trajectory and we look forward to building on that this year."

CEO Chris Hansen will be a panelist and speak about Innovation in Processing on Tuesday, September 19th at 3:30pm. C2 has a solid history of taking the lead when it comes to proactivity in client communications, outsourcing solutions, equipment investment, and industry entrepreneurial ventures. The company has pioneered and continually updated its own software and is getting ready to release an on-site hard drive shredding device this year.

"I look forward to the opportunity to once again participate in and sponsor an E-Scrap Conference," the C2 CEO says, "and I am excited to expand the number of employees that will be following up on the relationships we have and that we will have as a result of attendance."

Check out our website at www.tryc2.com

Follow us at Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

SOURCE C2 Management