C2 Strategic Communications Adds Executive Leaders, Veteran Public Affairs Advisors to Regional Team

The firm, which has more than 20 employees in three regional offices, has elevated two internal leaders to executive roles: Angela Blank has been named Executive Vice President, Client Services and Operations, and Payton Roberts has been named Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration.

With growing demand for seasoned experts to help clients with high-level strategic communications counsel, C2 Strategic has also added two veteran communications professionals to further deepen its public affairs and crisis communications expertise.

Jill Midkiff has joined as Senior Director, and Heather Link is the newest Senior Strategist, to help guide complex public-facing initiatives across Kentucky and Indiana.

"In a rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence, it's also important to have experienced, trusted professionals developing strategy and providing services with a human touch that our clients want and need," said Founder and CEO Chad Carlton.

Angela Blank: Executive Vice President, Client Services and Operations

Blank leads strategic direction and day-to-day execution of the company's client experience and operational functions. She is responsible for driving service excellence, optimizing internal processes and ensuring collaboration across teams to serve clients and grow the business.

Before joining C2 Strategic four years ago, Blank worked for more than two decades in public relations and governmental affairs for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, where she won accolades leading teams and projects.

Payton Roberts: Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration

Roberts oversees strategic business planning, accounting and finance to help guide the firm's growth in clients, services and markets. His team ensures the company has the people, resources and tools to ensure clients get the services they need.

Before joining C2 Strategic one year ago, Roberts spent more than a decade in finance and administration, supporting early-stage startups as well as established companies.

Jill Midkiff: Senior Director

Midkiff is one of the most experienced, respected communicators in Kentucky. She joins C2 Strategic Communications after nearly three decades of communications leadership for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, serving four governors and more than a dozen cabinet secretaries of both parties.

At C2 Strategic, Midkiff leads communications for major transportation improvements including the I-65 Central Corridor Project, the largest investment in infrastructure improvement in Louisville since the construction of two new bridges across the Ohio River a decade ago.

(Midkiff's first blog for C2 Strategic explores strategies for building public trust in government.)

Heather Link: Senior Strategist

Link brings more than 20 years of distinguished service in the United States Army, including senior leadership roles in public affairs and talent development. Her experience includes training and placing more than 200 public affairs professionals worldwide, as well as leading crisis response and public affairs operations across domestic and international assignments. She also served a 12-month combat tour in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

(Link's first blog for C2 Strategic highlights her battle-tested insights on crisis communications strategy.)

