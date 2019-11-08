C200 Organization Recognized for Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

"We are thrilled to celebrate C200's commitment to diversity in supporting, developing and honoring women leaders. This Leadership Award honors an organization that creates a culture on a national scale that encourages women to achieve their highest potential. From C200's successful peer support imperative, to their dedication to advancing women in the business world, ATHENA International is honored to stand alongside the Women's Business Collaborative and applaud C200's exemplary work," said ATHENA International President Andrea Conner.

"Congratulations to C200 for receiving the National ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award, recognizing the critical need to take action to drive more diverse women into the executive suite and boardroom," said Dr. Sheila Robinson, Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Action Initiative for Women's Business Collaborative and Founder & CEO of Diversity Woman Media. "We believe it is important to acknowledge organizations, such as C200, who are ensuring representation of all races, cultures and backgrounds across the board for gender parity. It is an honor to recognize them for pioneering the way for others to follow."

"C200 is honored to receive this recognition from ATHENA International and WBC. Although there is progress to be made, we are confident that organizations moving from good intention to intentional action will help accelerate diversity and inclusion in business," said Susan A. McLaughlin, Chair of C200. "Thank you to ATHENA International and WBC for this recognition."

The National ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award was presented to C200 during their Annual Conference in Los Angeles. The conference brought members and other luminaries from across the globe for informational sessions and networking opportunities. This year's conference opened with executive producer, director, and actress, Debbie Allen, as the keynote speaker. Allen has previously been recognized for her efforts as a diversity and inclusion advocate.

ATHENA International is a global non-profit organization providing a proven framework and distribution model dedicated to building a global pipeline of women leaders "from the classroom to the boardroom," particularly in underrepresented areas such as technology and business. Since 1982, ATHENA International has empowered women leaders to reach their full potential through leadership training, their trademarked ATHENA Powerlink® entrepreneurial advisory boards, and through global, national, local, young professional and organizational ATHENA Leadership awards. Unlike other leadership training offerings, ATHENA International is the only organization that provides an age-appropriate continuum toolkit for elementary school, middle school, high school, college, corporate and board candidates which has also been proven effective for women incarcerated. All programs are based on the philosophy of the transformative, research-based ATHENA Leadership Model (ALM) and its eight principles of enlightened leadership, underwritten by a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Through the generosity of major underwriters and a unique, affordable licensing fee model, ATHENA International leverages local host communities to scale its footprint by partnering with hundreds of chambers of commerce, colleges & universities, women's organizations and affiliate communities in 48 states, 11 countries and growing. Since inception over 7,200 female and male leaders have been recognized in 500 regions, impacting more than 500,000 members annually. For more information, visit www.athenainternational.org.

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of women's business organizations, corporations, trade associations, researchers and the media accelerating 1) The advancement of diverse female representation in C-Suites and boardrooms 2) The achievement of gender diversity and parity in the workplace and 3) The growth of women-owned businesses and their access to sources of capital. WBC is an "accelerator" organization dedicated to building a movement to rapidly change the numbers.

C200 is a not-for-profit, organization with an educational mission whose members include more than 500 of the world's most successful female corporate executives and entrepreneurs. By sharing their success, C200 members are supporting and advancing future generations of women leaders worldwide.

