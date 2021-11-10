C2A Security Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree For First-ever Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Solution

JERUSALEM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, a leading provider of trusted automotive cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its flagship product, AutoSec, the first-ever comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management system (CSMS) that empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber attacks in today's challenging environment.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

AutoSec empowers OEMs and suppliers with visibility, control, and protection at scale. It allows organizations to manage all of their cybersecurity needs in one centralized location, including Threat Modeling (TARA), vulnerability management, and in-vehicle protection, along with collaboration, delegation of threat identification, and prevention across the supply chain. Its embedded orchestration layer significantly shortens response time to security events.

Coordination and communication are more important than ever, as the industry adapts to the requirements of a new ISO/ SAE 21434 standard and new UNECE WP.29 regulation. AutoSec facilitates compliance by simplifying in-vehicle cybersecurity across the multiple layers of complex supply chains. Every vehicle becomes a platform for connected computing, part of an open ecosystem that allows rapid deployment of protection against threats.

"We are gratified to be named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree," says Michael Dick, Chief Executive Officer at C2A Security. "We believe it reflects the vital importance of compliance scalability in today's evolving regulatory climate. Mandates impact an entire organization. With their many projects, automotive companies never have enough people to focus on cybersecurity. Our breakthrough cybersecurity tools meet the scalability challenge by managing the entire process with maximum efficiency."

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About C2A Security

C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions provider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire vehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible, comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A is backed by More Ventures, OurCrowd and Maniv Mobility. For more information, visit https://www.c2a-sec.com/.

