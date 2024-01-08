C2C GOLD ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR ERIC KELLER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SCOTT DAVIS

CSE: CTOC

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") announced today the appointment of Mr. Eric R. Keller as Director and Mr. Scott Davis as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8, 2024. Both Mr. Keller and Mr. Davis bring many years of experience and knowledge to the Company.

Eric R. Keller, Director

Mr. Keller has over 25 years of working experience with angel and venture backed start-ups and turnarounds in the areas of high tech and the automotive aftermarket. He currently is the National Marine Sales Manager for XPEL Inc., a NASDAQ – listed company, and has held several positions in business development and sales while the company had experienced rapid revenue growth through his 13+ years of employment. Since 2010, XPEL has grown revenues from $4 million to $360 million TTM and $50 million in earnings TTM. Eric's early working experience included enterprise software and hardware sales at: Paymetric, ClearCommerce and Dell Technologies. Mr. Keller received a BA in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and has served on the House Corporation Board and Supervisory Committee for Phi Kappa Psi's Texas Alpha Chapter for the past 14 years.

Scott Davis, CPA, CGA, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Davis is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly-listed companies. Mr. Davis has over 23 years of experience working with junior exploration public companies and has held several CFO positions with companies listed on Canadian exchanges. His past experience consists of senior management positions, including Assistant Financial Controller with Appleby, Auditor with Davidson & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants auditing junior exploration companies, and Accounting Manager with Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Mr. Davis will serve as both Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Doris Tam has resigned as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. The Company thanks her for her service and wishes her well in future endeavors.

Stock Option Grant

In conjunction with the appointments, the Company also announces it has granted 650,000 common stock options, effective January 8, 2024 at a price of 0.145 CDN per share for a three-year period, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% vesting every 6 months thereafter until fully vested.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of uranium, gold and copper projects in Canada's Newfoundland & Labrador and the Yukon.

