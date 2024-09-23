C2C Metals Corp. Stakes Uranium Mineral Claims in the Uravan Mining District; Common Shares Now DTC Eligible

CSE: CTOC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - C2C Metals Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (OTCQB: CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C) announced today that the Company has staked 3 properties covering over 2,000 acres with known historical occurrences in the Colorado portion of the prolific Uravan Mining District. The Uravan Mining District of Utah and Colorado hosts the Uravan Mineral Belt, a 70-mile (110km) zone of uranium-vanadium deposits in San Miguel, Montrose, and Mesa counties, Colorado, and Grand County, Utah with a history of 80 million pounds of uranium production and over 400 million pounds of vanadium production since 1945. The Company also announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

Mum Project

The Mum project is located in Montrose County, Colorado and consists of 3 separate claim blocks lying west of the Donna K Uranium Mine and adjacent to a Department of Energy Uranium Reserve (DOEUR) block located to the south.

Whitney Project

The Whitney project consists of 3 separate claim blocks and is located 1 to 3 miles to the west, southwest and south of the Mum project in San Miguel County, Colorado. The project lies to the south and southeast of the DOEUR block adjoining the Mum project and to the north and south of a second DOEUR block to the west. All or parts of the historic Triangulation and Bitter Creek Uranium Mines are covered by the Whitney project.

Dulaney Project

The Dulaney Project, located in San Miguel County, Colorado consists of 43 claims located to the north and west of a separate adjacent DOEUR block. The claims include part of the Radium Group of Mines.

DTC Eligibility Allowing for Electronic Settlement of Trades in the United States

The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol CTCGF. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of C2C Metal Corp. shares in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CTOC", on the OTCQB under the symbol "CTCGF".

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Lori Walton, P. Geo., a Director of C2C Metals Corp. and "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About C2C Metals Corp.

C2C Metals is a mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of uranium, gold and copper projects in the United States and Canada. The Company is focused on acquiring conventional uranium assets in the United States.

