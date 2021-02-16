C2Dx Acquires Stryker T/Pump

The T/Pump provides localized temperature therapy for pain relief and patient comfort. It is often used for orthopedic conditions; acute injuries, chronic pain, and muscle strains, as well as skin trauma, burns, contusions, and other localized pain diagnoses, such as arthritis and neuritis. Controlled warming and cooling temperature settings and multiple treatment cycle options allow therapy to be customized to each patient's needs.

C2Dx was founded by Kevin McLeod and Plymouth Growth, an Ann Arbor, Michigan based growth capital firm. Dedicated to growing resources, jobs, and opportunities in West Michigan, they brought together previous Stryker executives, each with over 20 years in leadership, to launch its first product. The C2Dx team is passionate about providing leading medical products and superior customer service. Kevin McLeod commented, "Our leadership team has extensive experience leading all phases of Medical Device manufacturing. We have proven ourselves with a very successful initial product offering, and now we are excited to offer another valuable product and further pursue C2Dx's mission."

About C2Dx

C2Dx is a Kalamazoo, MI-based medical device company that invests in and refines the delivery of valuable, niche products to propel their growth and accessibility worldwide. Started in early 2019 and founded by industry experts, C2Dx is committed to providing leading medical products and superior customer service while continually evolving to ensure that healthcare providers have the devices and technology they need. Visit C2Dx at www.c2dxinc.com.

About Plymouth Growth Partners

Plymouth Growth Partners invests in growth stage businesses throughout the Great Lakes region. With over 100 years of combined investing experience, Plymouth takes a flexible approach to partnering with management teams, helping to drive growth, build value and realize full potential. Plymouth focuses on B2B product and services companies that have scalable technology and proven growth. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Plymouth Growth Partners has over $150 million under management and is actively investing out of its fourth fund. Visit www.plymouthgp.com.

SOURCE C2Dx

Related Links

www.c2dxinc.com

